R.I. business leaders and economists are split on optimism, future of work

“If we’re going to have a recession, I think it’s more likely to come in 2024 [rather] than in 2023,” Stephen Stanley, Santander Bank’s chief economist, said recently at an event hosted by the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce. “Those tailwinds are going to be probably have been faded further by that time. The effects of the [Federal Reserve’s] rate hikes are going to be in place by then.”

Some think a recession is “inevitable,” but cannot agree on its potential severity.

WARWICK, R.I. — Rhode Island economists and business leaders are divided over the state and the nation’s economic outlook over the next year.

A recession is “probably going to be relatively short and shallow,” Stanley added. “But I think we’re going to be OK this year.”

But University of Rhode Island economics professor Leonard Lardaro, who authors the state’s monthly Current Conditions Index, said he cannot yet rule out the “strong possibility that Rhode Island is continuing to move towards a recession.” Five of the 12 indicators he examines monthly had worsened in February, which is his latest index. Those conditions include manufacturing hours, employment service jobs, labor force participation, new unemployment claims, and single-use permits for new home construction.

It’s time, Lardaro said, “for Rhode Island to begin planning for, and not reacting to, future economic conditions.”

For more than a year, executives nationally have been bracing for a recession even as the US economy remained strong. In May 2022, Wells Fargo CEO Charlie Scharf said it would be difficult for the country to avoid some form of a recession, even if it was mild. In January 2023, data from the University of Michigan found that US consumer sentiment had reached its lowest point since the 2007 recession, fueled by high energy and food costs due to lingering pandemic-related disruptions and the war in Ukraine.

But other indicators show there’s strength in the labor market as more businesses are opening and revenue trends among corporations are looking up.

Last week, Citizens published its Business Conditions Index (known as the CBCI), which showed improvements in the first quarter of 2023, with the most growth in consumer services and health care.

“The first-quarter CBCI showed a business environment where activity has adjusted as interest-rate hikes seem to be working to curb inflation,” said Eric Merlis, the managing director and co-head of global markets for Citizens. “The still-strong job market continued to be a source of support during the quarter.”

In the first quarter of the year, both Rhode Island’s and the New England region’s economies faired better than the national average, according to the CBCI.

Stanley explained the nation is still benefiting from the positive “ripple effects of the pandemic” where households saw an “unprecedented infusion of liquidity” from federal government relief. “Households are still in unusually good shape in terms of their balance sheets,” he said.

As the labor market has cooled, some industries — such as tech — have seen layoffs. Most of these industries share a common theme, Stanley said, of doing exceptionally well during the pandemic. What is happening now is “a ‘re-normalization,’ or [the economy] kind of getting back to normal, after the pandemic,” he said.

Medical care, child care, education, and hospitality sectors continue to “play catch up,” yet still have strong job growth, Stanley explained.

In a recent survey conducted by Santander Bank, nearly half of Rhode Island’s business and civic leaders said they believed the nation and state’s economies will be in worse shape over the next year. Yet 40 percent of the local business leaders surveyed said their company is in better shape than it was a year ago, and the overwhelming majority said they plan on it staying that way or being in better shape despite inflation, a talent shortage, and the cost of borrowing.

Despite these challenges, half of the local business owners who responded to the survey also said they were planning a “slight or significant increase” in their workforce over the next year due to staffing levels not meeting demand. Many reported a technology skills and training gap.

Attracting talent in Rhode Island has long been an issue, some business leaders said. But after the pandemic showed companies that fully remote and hybrid work was both possible — and embraced by employees — some executives have had to rethink how they do business.

Michele Streton, the president and CEO of Providence Mutual, said she only calls employees back to the office for large meetings that cannot be done virtually and team-building activities. Streton said it has boosted her retention rate. When there is a job opening, it takes an average of 62 days from the position being posted to the new hire’s first day on the job. “I think that’s because of our flexibility,” she said.

“We as employers have to think about our salary structure and medical benefits. But I also think we have to think about [hybrid and remote] work models as part of our plate of offerings,” Streton said.

Dr. Meghan Hughes, the outgoing president of the Community College of Rhode Island, said those who benefitted from working from home were typically those with children, and she does not see them wanting to return to the office.

“They have built a new way of working and living and are now that segment of the workforce that finds a hybrid-work environment productive and positive,” said Hughes, who also serves as the board chairwoman of the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce. Yet the entry-level workforce should not be working entirely from home, she said.

They “need to be developing their careers, to be coached, to be mentored and developed,” she said.

But regardless of whether companies are opting for remote work or having employees return to the office, most businesses are shrinking their office footprints or completely shutting them down altogether.

With an uncertain economy and future of work in the background, Rhode Island’s elected leaders are trying to navigate budgets.

Providence Mayor Brett Smiley heads up the front steps of City Hall with Kennedy Plaza in the background during his mayoral procession. David Santilli

Providence Mayor Brett Smiley said his administration is aware of “the potentially rocky days ahead” between interest rates and some “uncertainty and shakiness” in the commercial office market. It’s why, he said, he proposed a cut to the city’s commercial property tax rate to “provide some relief to the increase in rents” and help prepare for the potential consolidation in the commercial office market.

“It is not often — or sometimes easy — for the mayor of Providence to propose commercial tax cuts while also proposing residential tax increases,” said Smiley. “But it’s what we need to do to be financially responsible and courageous in the coming years when the federal COVID dollars are set to expire.”

At Citizens Bank, Merlis said despite the disruption in the financial sector over the first quarter of 2023, there are “positive signs” that the local economy continues to bounce back.

“Policy makers are still trying to thread the needle and heightened recession concern,” he said. “But companies that have made it through the pandemic and recent headwinds continue to prove their resiliency.”

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.