R.I. plans family shelters at Zambarano ‘cottages’ in Burrillville

The state-owned cottages were previously staffed by Phoenix House for substance-abuse recovery for adolescents and teens, but were also used as temporary homes by the Rhode Island Department of Children, Youth, and Families for families during the pandemic who needed to quarantine and isolate.

The State Properties Commission Tuesday morning approved a request from Housing Secretary Stefan I. Pryor to begin negotiations with Tri-County Community Action Agency, a nonprofit Family Care Community Partnership (or FCCP), to stand up family shelters for 10 families at three cottages.

PROVIDENCE — The Housing Department is planning to open family shelter units in cottages on the Zambarano campus of Eleanor Slater Hospital in Burrillville that were previously used as teen group homes.

Pryor told the commission that the department has been looking to reach owners with vacant properties throughout the state that would be willing to host a shelter. “These Zambarano cottages are one option,” said Pryor, and later said it could be used as a shelter for “up to one year.”

As an FCCP, Tri-County is typically the primary prevention resource for the Rhode Island Department of Children, Youth, and Families. But due to the housing crisis, coupled with the lack of shelter units dedicated to families, the staff at Tri-County are often handling issues related to homelessness among families with children.

The proposed shelter director at Tri-County submitted a proposal to the Housing Department for the shelter units last month in response to a request for information for possible shelter locations throughout the state. On a call with the Globe, the agency said the shelter units would be called the “Renaissance Children’s Shelter,” as a “place of rebirth” and for families to “start over.”

Joseph Lindstrom, a spokesman with the state Housing Department, could not immediately provide a timeline as to when these shelter units might be available to families. Pryor told the Globe after the commission meeting Tuesday that the state’s Division of Capital Asset Management & Maintenance has to conduct its own walk-through of the facility.

The Rhode Island Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities & Hospitals (BHDDH) has long-term plans to use the cottages in the future, but Pryor said they could be used for about a year before those plans come to fruition. Pryor said BHDDH director Richard Charest is supportive of the Housing Department’s plans.

Rachel Flaherty, a staff member in the Housing Department, said the cottages do need “general upkeep” and remediation work before opening as a shelter. She said the use of these cottages would not impact the care at Eleanor Slater Hospital. The cottages are located on hospital property but are separate from the hospital.

The cottages do not have their own kitchens, but the shelter operators will likely provide meals to the families.

Pryor and his team have conducted tours and site visits at several other potential shelter locations throughout the state. The Charlesgate Nursing home in Providence currently has at least one vacant floor with 30 rooms available for shelter space, and its owners are open to a one-year lease, according to internal emails from the Housing Department obtained by the Globe.

Late last week, Charlesgate’s owner Davenport Associates announced it would be shutting the facility down this summer after 50 years in operation due to staffing shortages and a lack of state funding.

“We recognize the challenges that this decision may cause, but there was no other option due to current industry conditions,” Davenport’s President Neil Shunney said in a statement.

Pryor confirmed on Tuesday that the facility is “being explored” as a potential family shelter site, but would not say whether that included additional rooms outside of what was previously made available to the state. “That’s all to be determined,” he said.

This story has been updated with comments from Housing Secretary Stefan I. Pryor.

