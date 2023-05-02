State trying to shoo parking operator from seagull-infested Lighthouse Inn site in Galilee

The Lighthouse Inn saga is already tied up in litigation, and the latest move will almost certainly invite even more. A Friday letter from the state — in which the state’s lawyers told tenant PRI X LLC, that its lease on the five-acre lot has expired and that it must vacate the premises on or before August 1 — was signed not just by DEM’s private attorney, but by a lawyer in Attorney General Peter Neronha’s office.

PROVIDENCE — The state Department of Environmental Management is telling a parking-lot operation in Galilee that it has to vacate because its lease is no longer valid, the latest step in a long-running fight over the development of a decrepit but prized parcel where the Lighthouse Inn used to be.

The letter said the lease expired in January 2022, but even if it hadn’t, PRI X is in default of its terms so it can be terminated. The reason: PRI X’s alleged failure to keep the property in good order, allowing it to become “a breeding ground for seagulls that regularly cause damage to vehicles and personal property,” among other issues.

John Tarantino, a lawyer for PRI X, told The Boston Globe Tuesday: “We believe that the letter is both factually and legally wrong, and that there’s just no basis to terminate the lease, at all.”

The hotel on the five-acre site across from the ferry to Block Island on Great Island Road closed a few years ago, and now sits empty except for the seagulls that have colonized it. The state didn’t specify the damage that the seagulls cause, but anyone walking by can see, and smell, the impact of that damage. A sign outside still says “Lighthouse Inn,” but locals remember it by an even older name, the Dutch Inn.

The real value in the property right now rests in the extensive parking operation there, which is run by PRI X, a joint venture of two powerful developers, Procaccianti Companies and former Providence mayor Joseph R. Paolino Jr.

The land there is owned by the state, part of its stewardship of the fishing port in Galilee. PRI X runs the parking there under what’s currently a roughly $213,000 annual lease from the state.

But that operation, parking and all, could come to an end if the state gets its way.

The lease has a long and convoluted history over the decades, including corporate changes, lease extensions, and a bankruptcy, but the state’s recent legal maneuver would put it to an end.

The letter was signed by Assistant Attorney General Matthew I. Shaw on behalf of the state and William R. Landry of Blish & Cavanagh on behalf of DEM.

The three parties to this dispute — the town, the state, and the developer — haven’t always seen eye to eye. But the state’s move was welcome news to many in town, including Town Council President Ewa Dzwierzynski. She has long advocated for doing more with the site than letting it continue as a parking operation and a beleaguered hotel, and has at times been critical of DEM. Not this time. She said she recently met with Governor Dan McKee on the matter.

“The State’s decision to reject a renewal option is a transformational step in the right direction,” Dzwierzynski told The Boston Globe in an email. “I am grateful that the Governor’s and Attorney General’s offices are taking the right steps to catalyze better land utilization in our beloved Port and village center.”

The town of Narragansett earlier this year had ordered the developer to demolish the building, citing unsafe conditions. PRI X responded in court, arguing in a lawsuit that the town lacked the authority to tell it to demolish the building or, relatedly, to get a special use permit to operate parking there. The company said in court documents that the state, not the company, owned the Lighthouse Inn building; a local critic then came forward with a deed apparently showing otherwise, and PRI X amended its legal filings to acknowledge the existence of a deed to the buildings. The amended complaint made a different, more nuanced argument about ownership that nevertheless arrived at the same conclusion: the town exceeded its authority in telling it to demolish the building.

The state in 2021 had tried to get developers to come forward with proposals for transforming the site. Some in town said PRI X’s proposal for a boutique hotel and storefronts was not nearly ambitious enough and would cede control of the site for far too long — 99 years, to be exact. The town’s own proposal included a public plaza, a bigger hotel, a mixed-use building for offices and housing, and other amenities.

The Department of Environmental Management ended up going with none of the above, saying that the inn would be demolished and that it would go back to the drawing board from there. DEM has emphasized all along that, through its management of the port there, it has to prioritize the needs of the commercial fishing industry in its decisions.

A timeline for the demolition of the structure isn’t clear.

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.