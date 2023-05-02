Who is running for president in 2024? Here’s a list of the candidates.

Ahead of the 2024 election, a number of Republicans and Democrats have officially declared their candidacies for their party’s nomination for president.

So far, the list of Republicans vying for the White House includes former president Donald Trump, former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson, former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, and conservative radio host Larry Elder. President Biden, Marianne Williamson, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. are among the Democrats seeking the presidency.

We’re tracking who’s running. Here’s a look at the candidates who have formally announced their bids: