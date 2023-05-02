House Democratic leaders try to maneuver to increase pressure in debt limit fight

“If we’re going to get to some sort of deal where we’re going to raise the debt ceiling, [McCarthy’s] going to need Democrats,” Worcester Representative Jim McGovern, the top Democrat on the Rules Committee, said in a recent interview.

When leaders from both parties meet with President Biden next week, the spotlight will be on McCarthy and Biden, who ultimately must hash out any deal. But House Democrats are nonetheless making their presence felt in a supporting role, knowing that when a proposed solution must pass, it will almost certainly require votes from their side.

WASHINGTON — With the revelation on Tuesday that House Democratic leadership quietly planted the seeds for an escape route on the debt ceiling back in January, the chamber’s minority party also sent a message to Speaker Kevin McCarthy: You’re going to need us.

In a letter to colleagues Tuesday, House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York revealed Democrats had surreptitiously filed a measure earlier this year that would allow them to bypass McCarthy, who controls the House floor, to raise the debt ceiling if Congress got close to the deadline without striking a deal. In conjunction with a procedural move this week seeking to capitalize on House rules, Democrats can force a vote on the shell bill filed earlier if they’re able to get just five House Republicans to break ranks. It’s a long-shot tactic to get around McCarthy, but serves to increase pressure on the the speaker.

The high-stakes battle to raise the debt limit is the first major test for a Democratic leadership team who all are serving for the first time in their positions. When McCarthy eked a debt limit bill that made hard-line spending cuts on a party line vote, Democrats unanimously hung together to vote for their proposal, instead, though that vote failed to amend Republicans’ bill.

“The strategic imperative is one thing: unity,” said former representative Steve Israel of New York, who chaired House Democrats’ campaign arm the last time the debt limit fight brought Washington to the brink. “As the pressure builds, different members in a very diverse Democratic caucus will have different imperatives, and the trick for the whip and the other leaders is sustaining that unity in order to strengthen the president’s negotiating hand.”

The urgency increased on Monday, when Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announced the country could run out of money to pay its bills as early as June 1, significantly sooner than previously forecast. Biden invited congressional leaders to a meeting shortly thereafter. Democrats have argued Congress should raise the debt ceiling without strings attached since it is for funding Congress has already allocated. Republicans, meanwhile, are attempting to use must-pass legislation on the debt limit as a vehicle to force spending cuts.

In marshaling the bare minimum number of Republicans to pass his bill last week, McCarthy showed he could get more than just the vote on his speakership across the finish line.

But House Democrats were pleased at how well their side held together, all echoing the same arguments to criticize the Republican bill, an example of the concerted effort Democratic leadership has been putting into the showdown since the early days of this Congress.

“We are united, we’re not going to do anything that is going to conflate the two issues here: raise the debt ceiling, then let’s have a great big debate about the budget,” said Representative Angie Craig, a Democratic moderate from Minnesota, echoing the same message as virtually all her colleagues. “When you link these two, Republicans are playing Russian roulette with our economy and it’s a very dangerous game.”

And as the deadline pressure increases, Representative Katherine Clark, the Democrat from Revere who is the party whip and second in command, is key to the effort to make it as uncomfortable as possible for the majority party.

That strategy is heavy on communication, both internally and with the general public. The leadership team refers to the Republican “Limit, Save, Grow Act” as the “Default on America Act,” and a Budget Committee Democrats website details potential impacts of the cuts in each district to hammer home how they believe the bill would adversely impact Americans’ lives.

Democratic lawmakers said Clark, who as whip is responsible for counting votes and ensuring all Democrats vote in lockstep, has been in constant contact with them. She has kept tabs on how lawmakers are feeling and where they might begin to get cold feet, and has sought to understand how they can get more comfortable with a vote, they said.

Still, House Democrats’ role in the showdown only extends so far. Ultimately, Biden will need to cut a deal with enough Republicans to get to 60 votes in the Senate even if House Democrats successfully help it clear the lower chamber. For now Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky is sidelining himself in negotiations, saying the deal making should flow through McCarthy and Biden. House Democrats say they stand ready with their backup plans should that fail.

“Democrats are prepared always to do the right and responsible thing and make sure America doesn’t default on its debt and pays our bills,” said Rhode Island Representative David Cicilline. ”We just need a few Republicans to join us.”

And the difficulty in the minority is significantly less than in the majority, as Democrats can withhold their votes until a deal is struck.

“The pressure is not as great as it is when you’re the majority,” said Maryland Representative Steny Hoyer, who served as the number two House Democrat for years before handing the job off to Clark. “When you’re in the majority, you have to perform. You have to make things happen. . . . In the minority, if you lose by four, you lose by seven, you [the press] don’t write about that, nor should you.”

Still, some House Democrats expect the end of the crisis will come down to the same place it almost always does — the other side of the Capitol.

“All of this is going to be in the Senate,” said South Carolina Representative Jim Clyburn, who served as House Democrats’ number three leader for years. “The Senate is going to do this. What we do in the House side is not going to matter at all.”

