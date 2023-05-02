Woman testifies that she too was sexually attacked by Trump

Jessica Leeds, 81, of Asheville, N.C., said Trump accosted her with what seemed like “40 zillion hands.” She joined other witnesses who supported the testimony of E. Jean Carroll, a longtime advice columnist who publicly aired her claims against Trump in 2019, when she published a memoir. Trump has repeatedly denied the claims, saying Carroll lied to sell books and disparage him.

NEW YORK — A woman who says Donald Trump silently molested her on an airliner in the late 1970s testified Tuesday in support of the writer who alleges that a flirtatious 1996 encounter with the future president ended in a violent sexual attack.

Advertisement

The witnesses were meant to support Carroll's testimony over three days ending Monday that Trump raped her in the dressing room of a luxury department store in midtown Manhattan.

Lisa Birnbach, a longtime friend of Carroll, testified that an emotional and hyperventilating Carroll telephoned her minutes after her encounter with Trump to report what occurred. She said she told Carroll that Carroll had been raped and urged her to go to the police, but Carroll refused, leading them to argue before Birnbach agreed never to speak of it again.

Get Breaking News Alerts Stay up-to-date with important news developments, delivered right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Leeds said she was in her late 30s and working in sales when she was invited by a flight attendant aboard a daytime flight from Dallas or Atlanta to New York to sit in the only empty aisle seat in the first-class cabin.

“The gentleman sitting by the window introduced himself as Donald Trump,” she said.

Conversation between the pair was mostly forgettable, Leeds recalled, as they ate a nice meal, before “all of a sudden Trump decided to kiss me and grope me.”

“There was no conversation. It was like out of the blue. It was like a tussle. He was trying to kiss me, trying to pull me towards him. He was grabbing my breasts. It was like he had 40 zillion hands. It was like a tussling match between the two of us,” she recalled.

Advertisement

Leeds said the standoff ended when she realized no aircraft employees were coming to the rescue and Trump seemed to get more aggressive.

“It was when he started putting his hand up my skirt that gave me strength. I managed to wriggle out of my seat and storm back to my seat in coach. I don’t think there was a word or a sound made by either one of us,” she recalled.

Asked to describe how long the encounter took, Leeds said “it seemed like forever, but it probably was just a few seconds.”

When the plane landed, Leeds recalled, she remained on the plane until everyone else had left to avoid running into Trump again.

The Associated Press typically does not name people who say they have been sexually assaulted unless they come forward publicly, as Carroll and Leeds have done.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Nearly half of midterm voters cast ballots before Election Day

Almost half of all voters in the 2022 midterm elections cast their ballots before Election Day either by mail or through early voting, with Asian and Hispanic voters leading the way, according to new data the Census Bureau released Tuesday.

The heavy use of both early voting and voting by mail occurred even as Republican-led states have tightened rules on both voting methods over the last two years, and it marked a steep rise from the two previous midterm elections in 2018 and 2014. Only the 2020 presidential election, during the worst part of the COVID-19 pandemic, had a greater share of of US voters who cast ballots early or by mail — more than two-thirds of voters did so.

Advertisement

In the 2022 midterm elections, two-thirds of Asian voters and almost three-fifths of Hispanic voters cast ballots by mail or at early-voting sites, while less than half of white and Black voters did so, according to Census Bureau survey data.

Unusual dynamics drove midterm turnout last year including the Supreme Court decision earlier in the year allowing states to ban abortion and the repudiation of deniers of the 2020 election results in political swing states.

In fact, 52.2 percent of people eligible to vote in the United States cast their ballots, a midterm mark surpassed in the past 20 years only by the 2018 congressional elections which had 53.4 percent turnout. More than 69 percent of voting-age citizens were registered to vote, the highest rate for a midterm election in two decades, according to the survey.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Oregon’s secretary resigns amid moonlighting as pot consultant

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan announced her resignation on Tuesday amid sharp criticism from both Republicans and Democrats for having moonlighted as a highly-paid consultant to a marijuana business.

Fagan, a Democrat, apologized on Monday for working for the marijuana company, which has a record of unpaid bills and taxes, but indicated she intended to serve the remaining two years of her term. Making matters worse: Fagan worked for two months as a paid consultant for an affiliate of the company, La Mota, while her office was wrapping up an audit of the state’s pot regulator, the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission.

Advertisement

The audit released Friday called for the commission to “reform” some rules for marijuana businesses, saying they are “burdens” when combined with federal restrictions on interstate commerce, banking, and taxation. Fagan was absent during a Zoom news conference timed with the audit’s release.

Her spokesman said at the Friday news conference Fagan had recused herself from the audit, but it was too much for politicians across the political spectrum to swallow. Senate Republican leader Tim Knopp and House Republican leader Vikki Breese-Iverson immediately called for her to resign.

Fagan’s consulting job paid $10,000 per month, with bonuses three times that amount if she helped the company get licensed in other states. The secretary of state’s salary is $77,000. Willamette Week had broken the news about Fagan’s outside gig last week.

In a virtual press conference Monday, Fagan apologized for taking the outside job and attributed it to “poor judgment.” She told reporters that she quit the moonlighting job, and on Tuesday bowed to pressure to leave her elected office too.

“It is clear that my actions have become a distraction from the important and critical work of the secretary of state’s office,” Fagan said.

Advertisement

Governor Tina Kotek, also a Democrat, said she supported Fagan’s decision.

“It is essential that Oregonians have trust in their government. I believe this is a first step in restoring that trust,” Kotek said.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Florida lawmakers OK immigration bill

TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Legislature on Tuesday approved a sweeping immigration bill pushed by Governor Ron DeSantis, bolstering the Republican’s controversial migrant relocation program as he prepares to announce a presidential run.

The GOP-controlled House gave the proposal final passage on a party-line vote with Republicans in support. It passed the Senate last week and now moves to the governor’s office to be signed into law.

DeSantis, who is expected to launch his presidential candidacy in the coming weeks, has made immigration a top priority and has espoused hard-right positions on undocumented immigration geared toward winning support among Republican primary voters.

The bill provides $12 million for DeSantis’ migrant relocation initiative, which drew national attention last year when the governor flew a group of South American migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, a move intended to protest federal immigration policy.

The measure also expands requirements for businesses with more than 25 staffers to use E-Verify, a federal system that determines if employees can legally work in the country. It prohibits local governments from providing money to organizations that issue identification cards to people illegally in the country and invalidates out-of-state driver’s licenses held by undocumented immigrants.

ASSOCIATED PRESS