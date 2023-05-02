Buck up, Bruins fans. You’re practiced in bouncing back.

I watched in horror, along with so many Bostonians, as the beloved Bruins surrendered that last-minute goal in regulation Sunday night (“Bruins are history, eliminated in the first round,” Page A1, May 1). Though I lay no claim to being an avid Bruins fan, much less a hockey aficionado, I can appreciate the malaise that’s sure to grip Boston in the coming days. But if any city can overcome such adversity, it’s sure to be the town that is still haunted by the ghosts of postseasons past (need I mention the name Bill Buckner?).

So, buck up, Boston sports fans. After all, you still have a rooting interest in the Celtics as well as the temporary glow of seeing the dastardly New York Yankees sharing last place with the Sox in the standings.