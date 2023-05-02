Former dean: Griffin’s name dishonors Harvard’s core values

As a previous dean of the Graduate School of Arts and Sciences, I am happy about Griffin’s gift to Harvard and willing to see him praised in the exaggerated ways typical for donors of large sums. But there is no way current or former leaders of the graduate school should accept naming this Harvard institution supervising advanced research degrees for any individual who has helped undermine academic freedom and democracy.

I write in response to Harvey Silverglate’s April 20 letter decrying critics of the renaming of Harvard’s Graduate School of Arts and Sciences for donor Ken Griffin, a hedge fund billionaire and 1989 Harvard graduate (“Uproar over Harvard donor’s backing of right-winger? Saw that coming.”). Silverglate suggests that critics want to refuse donations on political lines, which is not the issue. Universities can (in my view) properly accept donations from all sides to use under normal academic procedures. But permanent naming choices are value-based judgment calls that must avoid dishonoring shared institutional missions.

My research groups have assembled databases and published peer-reviewed scholarly articles about the Koch network of right-wing political donors, a community in which Griffin has been touted and invited to private confabs while this billionaire network worked to undermine Barack Obama’s presidency, disable unions, and roll back voter access. To ensure tax cuts, Koch donors also channeled massive resources to boost GOP voter turnout in the 2016 election that installed Donald Trump and other ethnonationalists.

To be clear, Griffin has every right to pursue political activities, but this decades-long record contradicts core university values. Griffin also has been a recent and publicly visible megadonor to Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida, who calls for nationwide political limits on university autonomy and academic freedom.

Harvard PhDs working everywhere tell me they see this obviously inappropriate renaming of the graduate school as a declaration that we in Cambridge don’t give a damn about other universities as long as we keep stuffing our fabulously rich coffers. Inside Harvard, there is only discouraged grumbling. Given this top-down fait accompli without consultations, many worry that criticism is futile and could invite retribution.

But no one should be afraid to dissent publicly when it matters, as it does here to let people know that many of us at Harvard notice and care about threats to freedoms beyond our Ivy walls. Dissenting from betrayals of fundamental values is the very essence of American free speech, which is now under threat and must be honored and defended by all of us.

Theda Skocpol

Cambridge

The writer is the Victor S. Thomas Professor of Government and Sociology at Harvard University and founder and director of the Scholars Strategy Network.