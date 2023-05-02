Top officials should be called to account in Holyoke home tragedy

Re “Justice for Holyoke home victims back on track”: Notably absent from the April 29 editorial on the reinstatement of criminal charges against Bennett Walsh, former superintendent, and David Clinton, former medical director, is any mention of other top officials responsible for the tragic events at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. Specifically, a May 2021 Massachusetts legislative report concluded that Marylou Sudders, former health and human services secretary; Francisco Ureña, former secretary of veterans’ services; and former governor Charlie Baker “contributed substantially to the tragedy” through a “breakdown in communication.”

As part of a subsequent criminal trial, these three individuals must be compelled to testify under oath about their actions before and during the pandemic.