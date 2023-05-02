American cities didn’t want to pay to save their transit systems in the 20th century, putting them in the mess they’re in now

This is an excerpt from Are we there yet?, a Globe Opinion newsletter about the future of transportation in the region. Sign up to get it in your inbox a day early.

Why do so few American cities have decent mass transit?

The answer, according to Nicholas Dagen Bloom, a professor of urban policy and planning at Hunter College, is because they chose not to. Bloom is the author of a new book, “The Great American Transit Disaster: A Century of Austerity, Auto-Centric Planning, and White Flight,” that traces the decline of streetcar and bus service across most parts of the United States in the 20th century and offers some guidance on how to reverse those losses in the 21st.

In one sense, it’s a familiar story of cars and highways supplanting transit, leading to the environmental damage and traffic mayhem we have now. But Bloom’s account demonstrates that those changes were largely intentional.

Advertisement

Americans didn’t value transit services, which many cities associated with greedy, privately owned transit companies, and were quite happy to see streetcar tracks ripped up. Focusing on a handful of US cities, including Baltimore, Boston, San Francisco, Atlanta, and Chicago, Bloom makes the case that many cities actively pushed to dismantle their transit networks — either out of fiscal concerns, dislike of the companies that operated them, racist indifference to the poor workers who relied on trolleys and buses, misplaced faith in cars, or all of the above. By the time the mood shifted and cities and states became more receptive to subsidizing transit, there wasn’t much left to subsidize.

Bloom answered a few of my questions about his book — and where he sees American transit going from here. Answers have been condensed for clarity.

A Boston trolley car in 1961, at a time many cities were dismantling their transit systems. Edmund Kelley

It might come as a surprise to some people in Boston that in your book, the T comes off as one of the few success stories in recent American transit history. What did we do right?

You got rid of less than was typical of American cities. That was the first win. There was historically, and continues to be, a concerted effort to preserve legacy transit. That’s important in offering a quality and type of service that is very rare in the United States. The other difference is that for over a century there have been subsidies. Transit has been subsidized through property tax, sales tax, all sorts of ways. The preservation has been possible because of those subsidies. Between preservation and subsidies, that definitely sets Boston apart from most American cities.

Advertisement

I was surprised to learn from your book that not only were few US cities subsidizing transit, in fact they were taxing the private companies that provided it, even as ridership was plummeting. To what extent did cities induce the collapse of their own transit systems?

It was one of many factors that discouraged anyone from investing anything in a private transit company. You lose half or more of your ridership in the ‘40s and ‘50s, all of your capital stuff needs to be reinvested, the cost of doing everything is going up, and you usually can’t raise fares that much because you are regulated — and you have to pay taxes. It was pretty brutal. Why would you put money into a private transit company when you knew it had all these strikes against it?





A lone pedestrian crosses beneath the elevated Orange Line on Washington Street in Boston's South End on March 10, 1986. Keith Jenkins/Globe Staff

And these were not popular companies, right?

It was politically convenient to have a private company to blame for why transit service was terrible, because then you didn’t have to step up as mayor to say, okay, we should have public ownership. By the mid ‘60s and ‘70s, there had to be a reckoning with this attitude. But I don’t think the attitude shifted rapidly enough.

Advertisement

It seems like one of the main points of your book is to debunk what you refer to as the streetcar conspiracy theory. What is that theory, and why is it important to debunk it?

The streetcar conspiracy lets Americans off easily. It says there was absolutely no way an American city could preserve streetcars in the face of the overwhelming power of the automotive industry and the automotive industry-funded corporations, particularly National City Lines.

But you do have cities like Boston that did preserve theirs through activism and political choices. And you also have publicly owned systems like Chicago which were not owned by NCL, and those places took an even more brutal ax to their streetcar lines.

It just doesn’t add up. Even when you look at cities NCL did run like Baltimore, they were slow to get rid of the key streetcar lines, and it was city pressure that led to the removal of the last streetcar lines.

The important dimension of it is the streetcar conspiracy is a nice way to make a case that good-quality transit was impossible in an auto-based society. But even if you look at places like Boston, most people did not use transit, but they still preserved transit. You can have an auto based society and still have mass transit.

Advertisement

Moving into the present, right now many transit agencies are in crisis, trying to deal with the fallout from the pandemic and decreased ridership. What lessons would you hope policymakers take away from your book?

One lesson is you don’t get out of a transit crisis fast. Anyone looking for electrification or some kind of quick way to fix the crisis we’re in, this book tells a different story. Also, it’s crucially important in times of crisis to preserve service as long as you can. In so many cities, there was always this thinking, “we’ve lost these riders so we’ll cut this service.” As service collapses you alienate more riders. You end up with this small amount of service that has little potential for growth. You don’t know what the future will bring in terms of economic conditions, environmental regulations. If you preserve the system, you have the opportunity to build, but if you haven’t done that you’re starting from scratch.

It seems like the other takeaway is that we need to be prepared to pay for all this.

There is no substitute for deep and sustained subsidies for a transit operator. There is no way around it.

Alan Wirzbicki is Globe deputy editor for editorials. He can be reached at alan.wirzbicki@globe.com.