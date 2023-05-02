fb-pixel Skip to main content
Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron named Selke Trophy finalist for 12th straight season

By Conor Ryan Boston.com Staff,Updated May 2, 2023, 9 minutes ago
In what has become an annual tradition, Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron on Tuesday was named a finalist for the Selke Trophy, awarded to the best defensive forward in the NHL.

This stands as the 12th consecutive season that Bergeron has been named a finalist, with the 37-year-old forward capturing it a record five times (2012, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2022).

During Bergeron’s 882:22 of five-on-five ice time this season, the Bruins outscored opponents, 46-18. He led the NHL with 1,043 faceoff wins and also led the league with a 61.1 faceoff win percentage (minimum 1,000 faceoffs).

