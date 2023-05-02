Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark acknowledges playoff loss to Panthers is ‘one of those things that’s going to haunt me’

So until further notice, perhaps next week during general manager Don Sweeney’s end-of-season news conference, we won’t find out why Ullmark went from sure-shot Vezina Trophy winner to extraordinarily ordinary, and profoundly disappointing, in the Bruins’ first-round playoff dismissal by the Panthers.

“No,” he said, amid the club’s wrap-up day at Warrior Arena in Brighton on Tuesday, “nothing like that.”

Whatever was ailing Linus Ullmark the last couple of weeks — and the No. 1 Bruins goalie acknowledged Tuesday that something wasn’t right — he said it wasn’t enough to keep him out of the lineup or enough to make him believe he shouldn’t have been on the job.

Ullmark, 29, only hinted at what was wrong, parsing his words to the point that he made the distinction that he wasn’t injured, but he was hurt.

Gray’s Anatomy has some gray areas?

“I think that’s the best way to say it,” Ullmark noted, also reminding one and all that it’s the time of year that working while hurt is part of the Stanley Cup job description.

Ullmark also dodged a question about whether he could require surgery for the thing he wouldn’t make clear was in a state of hurt and not in a state of injury.

“We have physicals later on today,” he said, not long after the locker room was opened to the media at 3:30 p.m. “We’re going to go through everything and see where everybody’s body is at this moment.”

OK, no surprise, even with the season now a shattered rainbow that can’t be placed back in the sky, Ullmark wouldn’t have been a candidate to jump aboard John McCain’s “Straight Talk Express.”

To Ullmark’s credit, he at least didn’t fall back on injury to excuse how upside-down things went for him, post-Game 1 of the series, after a regular season in which he posted 40 wins and put asunder any reasonable conversation that anyone else should lug home the Vezina when it’s handed out in June.

In fact, Ullmark was refreshingly forthright in acknowledging what everyone saw, a series in which the Bruins went from overwhelming favorites, with a 3-1 series lead, to first-round flops over the course of consecutive losses, the three uneasy pieces of Games 5, 6, and 7.

As the stakes grew higher, Ullmark grew worse, ultimately leading coach Jim Montgomery to call in Jeremy Swayman for the Game 7 start.

“Yeah, it’s pretty evident that I didn’t play the way that I wanted to,” said Ullmark. “I wasn’t as good as I wanted to be, and unfortunately at the worst time. That’s something that I have to live with.”

Later, he added, “Looking at it now … this is one of those things that’s going to haunt me, it is, that’s the God’s honest truth.”

The added realty is that Montgomery had ample time, and every reason, for Ullmark to take a break after Game 4, the club’s last victory — in the immediate wake of which he was not made available to the media because, per a club official, he was “receiving treatment” following that matinee victory in Sunrise, Fla.

But Montgomery came right back with his No. 1 for Game 5 (the first overtime loss on Causeway Street) and yet again in the embarrassing Game 6 loss back in Sunrise.

Just as Ullmark said he’ll be haunted by how he played, it’s that coaching hiccup that should linger in Montgomery’s ribs as he assesses how his favorites got swiped right off the table.

Ullmark’s message: Go easy on the coach, and avoid the temptation to assign blame.

“It’s very easy, and also something that everybody does when things aren’t going the way you want, to try to find a scapegoat,” he said. “Right now, everybody’s going at different directions, they are going at Monty, they are going at me, at different people. That’s not what we’re about.”

“I do love Monty,” Ullmark added. “He’s been great with us all season long. I have full faith in him and whatever decisions he makes out there. He’s one of the best coaches, if not the best coach, I’ve had.”

The Bruins this season surpassed the great 1976-77 Canadiens squad that recorded 60 wins and 132 points. With Monty’s magic and mojo behind the bench, the Bruins rolled up 65 wins and 135 points, the largest regular-season bounty in league history.

Those Habs stayed hot, went on to power their way to the Stanley Cup, dismissing the Blues (4-0), Islanders (4-2), and, yes, Bruins (4-0).

In net for Les Glorieux, Ken Dryden went 12-2 in the 1977 playoffs, backing that performance with a 1.56 goals-against average and .932 save percentage.

Even with those incredible numbers, Dryden watched Guy Lafleur walk away with the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP. Mon Dieu! What’s a guy — one not named Guy — gotta do?

Ullmark finished the 2023 playoffs with a 3-3 record, a 3.33 GAA, and a beer-league-like .896 save percentage. Everything he was in the regular season, he was not in the playoffs.

A hard, haunting way for the season to end.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.