Cam McKenna leads the way for No. 2 Hingham boys’ lacrosse in Patriot League road triumph over No. 8 Duxbury

The Harbormen led by one with less than six minutes left, then they scored the final two goals to cement a hard-fought, 11-8 victory at Duxbury High.

“It’s always going to be a close game,” senior midfielder Charlie Packard said. “We talked about no matter what, staying as a team, running our systems, and playing Hingham lacrosse.”

DUXBURY — Heading into Tuesday’s Patriot League showdown against No. 8 Duxbury, members of the Hingham boys’ lacrosse team reminded one another that records and rankings are irrelevant in a rivalry like this.

Freshman Cam McKenna scored four goals, Packard added three, and Joe Hennessey two for the No. 2 Harbormen (10-1). The teams were even at 4 through 1, even at 5 at halftime, and even at 6 midway through the third, before Hingham found a way to outlast Duxbury (9-3).

Advertisement

“It was a typical Hingham-Duxbury game,” said Duxbury coach Chris Sweet. “Close all the way, back and forth. I guess we just ran out of gas there in the fourth quarter.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Early on, as the teams shook off the early nerves, each side committed uncharacteristic turnovers. Once everyone settled in, it looked like a typical Hingham-Duxbury clash.

“We all watched the Bruins,” said Hingham coach John Todd. “Everybody’s got a lot of talent, but sometimes there’s a demon in you that makes you make a mistake you usually don’t make.”

Packard and Hennessey paced the Harbormen with two goals each in the first half, and McKenna added one. Braeden Hulett, Zach Falls, Wyatt Glass, TJ Pikul, and Sam Wien all converted for the Dragons.

Hingham goalie Nate Hoffman and Duxbury goalie Max Mazanec both kept their teams afloat in a defensive-minded second quarter.

McKenna, Packard, and Colin Lasch delivered to put Hingham ahead in the third, but Duxbury’s Colin Hulett scored two of his three goals in the third to slice the deficit to 8-7 heading to the fourth.

Advertisement

Henry Woodyatt and McKenna made it 10-8, then McKenna dunked it with 35 seconds left to seal the win. McKenna served as Packard’s sidekick all game, and together they finished the job.

“He’s been money for us all year,” Packard said of McKenna, “but he’s never had a performance like that.”