Devils to take on Hurricanes in Stanley Cup playoffs less than 48 hours after eliminating Rangers

“We’ve had time to kind of slow down and take a breath,” Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said Tuesday. “Sometimes that gets you on your heels a little bit, but I think overall, mentally, it was needed.”

The mental break was just as important, too, before taking on a Devils team less than 48 hours removed from a Game 7 win to advance.

The Carolina Hurricanes pushed through a first-round series in the Stanley Cup playoffs with enough time to let their injury-hit lineup recharge before facing their next opponent.

The Hurricanes closed out the Islanders in a six-game series on Friday night. They host Game 1 of the second-round series on Wednesday night, with the Devils having played twice to eliminate the Rangers since the Hurricanes last took the ice, including Monday night’s 4-0 win.

Akira Schmid rebounded from his only bad game and made 31 saves to lead the Devils over the Rangers in Game 7.

The major reason the Devils advanced was Schmid, who had played in a total of 24 regular-season games over the last two seasons.

After New York had a pair of 5-1 wins in the opening two games in New Jersey against starter Vitek Vanecek, Devils coach Lindy Ruff switched to Schmid and the youngster was unbelievable.

Over the next five games, Schmid went 4-1, allowing a total of two goals in his wins. He was driven from the net in Game 6 of a 5-2 loss in Madison Square Garden after giving up all five goals, but the Devils went with him in Game 7 and he delivered his second shutout of the series.

Michael McLeod and Tomas Tatar scored second-period goals in the series decider and Erik Haula and Jesper Bratt added insurance goals in the third in the game between the longtime rivals.

Now, it’s on to the Hurricanes, less than 48 hours later.

“I can tell you from my experience that I would rather just keep this thing going, keep the schedule, keep it every other day than having four or five days and you’re trying to simulate games and maybe what your opponent may look like,” Ruff said. “We’ve got our game at a high pace.”

The matchup pairs the top teams in the Metropolitan Division; the Hurricanes won the final game of the regular season to edge the Devils in the standings.

With the Bruins gone in a first-round stunner after a record-setting regular season, the Hurricanes (113 points) or Devils (112) will have home-ice advantage throughout the rest of the playoffs after Round 2.

Vasilevskiy worn down?

Andrei Vasilevskiy doesn’t know if the heavy workload over the past four seasons is to blame.

But the two-time Stanley Cup-winning Lightning goaltender feels as if his body let him down in the second half of the season.

And he believes he knows why.

“My mistake was that I didn’t really pay attention to my recovery,” Vasilevskiy said on Tuesday, three days after Tampa Bay was eliminated by Toronto in a first-round playoff series.

“The first 30, 35 games, I felt as usual, but then me and my body weren’t on the same page, I guess,” Vasilevskiy added. “All those small injuries came out at the same time. Good lessons, another experience. This season really showed me that I have to be smart about it. So, if I want to be a workhorse I have to recover well.”

Vasilevskiy started 71 playoff games as Tampa Bay won the Cup in 2020 and ‘21, earning playoff MVP honors the second time, before losing to Colorado in last season’s Cup Final. He went 34-22-4 in 60 regular-season games this season, but lost 12 of his final 20 outings.

He has played more hockey since the bubble playoffs began in August 2020 than anyone else in the NHL: 14,769 minutes over 242 games in the regular season and playoffs. The next-closest over that time is Winnipeg’s Connor Hellebuyck at just under 11,372 minutes over 192 games.

“We’ll find out next year if it was too many games or just something else,” Vasilevskiy said.

Vasilevskiy’s goal-against average of 2.65 and .915 save percentage during the regular season were his worst since the 2015-16 season.

However, the Lightning have been impacted by salary-cap related player losses over the past couple of seasons, including standout defenseman Ryan McDonagh and winger Ondrej Palat.

“At some point will it take a toll? I’m sure it does,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said of Vasilevskiy’s heavy workload. “So, he’s probably being a little harder on himself. You take a few months off, his body will heal. He’s still a young man, keeps himself in terrific shape, but the mind’s got to heal and I think that will be probably be the best part there.”

Vasilevskiy, 28, plans to rest for the next five to seven weeks.

“More opportunity to prepare your mind and body for the next season properly,” Vasilevskiy said. “Something we didn’t have the last few years. I don’t normally like to take too much time off, but at the same time I understand that it’s something I need right now. Be smart next season about it, and what I have to change during the offseason, during the season just to stay more fresh.”

Wild re-sign Johansson

The Wild signed right wing Marcus Johansson to a two-year, $4 million contract, securing a key player who was set to become an unrestricted free agent.

Johansson’s salary cap hit of $2 million for the next two seasons will give general manager Bill Guerin some valuable certainty in a time of little flexibility because of the dead money the Wild are carrying for the 2021 buyouts of Zach Parise and Ryan Suter.

“I think our players and our coaches deserve a lot of credit, because they’re fighting with one hand tied behind their back because of these cap restraints,” Guerin said.

The 32-year-old Johansson had six goals and 12 assists in 20 regular-season games for the Wild, who reacquired him on Feb. 28 before the trade deadline from Washington for a third-round draft pick.