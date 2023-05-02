Dorchester’s Taina Mair transfers out of Boston College women’s basketball program

Taina Mair, a Dorchester native who starred at Boston College as a freshman, announced on Twitter that she is transferring to Duke next season.

Mair landed on the 2022-23 All-Atlantic Coast Conference Freshman Team after a record-breaking season at BC. She set a freshman program record with 217 assists, which was also the second-most of any player in team history, and her 6.6 assists per game tied for seventh-most in the country. Mair also averaged 11.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.9 steals while starting all 33 games.

The 5-foot-9-inch point guard won three NEPSAC championships in three years of high school basketball (two at Brooks, one at Holderness) and was named Massachusetts Gatorade Player of the Year as a senior at Brooks.