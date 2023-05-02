EMass girls’ softball: Shannon MacLeod comes up clutch twice for Notre Dame of Hingham to earn Player of the Week honors

Izzy Baron, Lexington — The junior began a stellar weekend at the plate with a 2-for-4 performance with two runs and two RBIs in Friday’s 9-3 victory over Middlesex foe Melrose. Baron’s hot streak continued Saturday with six RBIs and two runs in a 15-14 win over Andover.

Molly Degnan, Hamilton-Wenham — Just in eighth grade, Degnan propelled the Generals (2-8) to their second win of the season Monday, notching a double, a triple, and an RBI in an 8-2 win over Greater Lawrence. Degnan also earned her first career win, striking out eight from the circle.

Shannon MacLeod, Notre Dame (Hingham) — MacLeod slugged an RBI homer in the seventh inning and recorded seven strikeouts in four innings to earn a 9-8 victory over Rockland Tuesday, then slugged a seventh-inning grand slam to lead the Cougars (4-4) in a 7-6 triumph over Milton Saturday.