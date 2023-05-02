EMass girls’ softball: Shannon MacLeod comes up clutch twice for Notre Dame of Hingham to earn Player of the Week honors

Izzy Baron, Lexington — The junior began a stellar weekend at the plate with a 2-for-4 performance with two runs and two RBIs in Friday’s 9-3 victory over Middlesex foe Melrose. Baron’s hot streak continued Saturday with six RBIs and two runs in a 15-14 win over Andover.
Molly Degnan, Hamilton-Wenham — Just in eighth grade, Degnan propelled the Generals (2-8) to their second win of the season Monday, notching a double, a triple, and an RBI in an 8-2 win over Greater Lawrence. Degnan also earned her first career win, striking out eight from the circle.
Shannon MacLeod, Notre Dame (Hingham) — MacLeod slugged an RBI homer in the seventh inning and recorded seven strikeouts in four innings to earn a 9-8 victory over Rockland Tuesday, then slugged a seventh-inning grand slam to lead the Cougars (4-4) in a 7-6 triumph over Milton Saturday.
Molly McDermott, Lowell Catholic — With a pair of grand slams and a double, McDermott tallied a staggering 10 RBIs in Tuesday’s 13-0 Commonwealth victory over Northeast.
MeKayla Poisson, Lynn Classical — The senior captain scored a pair of runs and tallied two RBIs in a 14-4 win over Revere, then Poisson singled, stole second and third, and ran home on a passed ball in the bottom of the seventh to score the winning run in an 8-7 thriller over Medford. She added 10 strikeouts on the mound in both Greater Boston League tilts.
McCoy Walsh, King Philip — The freshman tossed 12 strikeouts through eight innings, narrowly escaping a bases-loaded jam with no outs in the eighth to beat Hockomock rival North Attleborough 13-0 and protect the No. 2 Warriors’ 10-game win streak.
