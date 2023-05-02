fb-pixel Skip to main content
EMASS SOFTBALL: PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

EMass girls’ softball: Shannon MacLeod comes up clutch twice for Notre Dame of Hingham to earn Player of the Week honors

By Julia Yohe Globe Correspondent,Updated May 2, 2023, 24 minutes ago

Izzy Baron, Lexington — The junior began a stellar weekend at the plate with a 2-for-4 performance with two runs and two RBIs in Friday’s 9-3 victory over Middlesex foe Melrose. Baron’s hot streak continued Saturday with six RBIs and two runs in a 15-14 win over Andover.

Molly Degnan, Hamilton-Wenham — Just in eighth grade, Degnan propelled the Generals (2-8) to their second win of the season Monday, notching a double, a triple, and an RBI in an 8-2 win over Greater Lawrence. Degnan also earned her first career win, striking out eight from the circle.

Shannon MacLeod, Notre Dame (Hingham) — MacLeod slugged an RBI homer in the seventh inning and recorded seven strikeouts in four innings to earn a 9-8 victory over Rockland Tuesday, then slugged a seventh-inning grand slam to lead the Cougars (4-4) in a 7-6 triumph over Milton Saturday.

Molly McDermott, Lowell Catholic — With a pair of grand slams and a double, McDermott tallied a staggering 10 RBIs in Tuesday’s 13-0 Commonwealth victory over Northeast.

MeKayla Poisson, Lynn Classical — The senior captain scored a pair of runs and tallied two RBIs in a 14-4 win over Revere, then Poisson singled, stole second and third, and ran home on a passed ball in the bottom of the seventh to score the winning run in an 8-7 thriller over Medford. She added 10 strikeouts on the mound in both Greater Boston League tilts.

McCoy Walsh, King Philip — The freshman tossed 12 strikeouts through eight innings, narrowly escaping a bases-loaded jam with no outs in the eighth to beat Hockomock rival North Attleborough 13-0 and protect the No. 2 Warriors’ 10-game win streak.

Julia Yohe can be reached at julia.yohe@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @juliacyohe.

