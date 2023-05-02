‘I’m assuming he’s doubtful’: 76ers coach Doc Rivers says no change in Joel Embiid’s Game 2 status

Embiid, who is dealing with a sprained LCL in his right knee, did not play in Philadelphia’s Game 1 win on Monday. The team initially listed Embiid as doubtful before ruling him about 90 minutes before tipoff.

“I’m assuming he’s doubtful,” Rivers said. “I don’t even know what the words are. Whatever they are, they haven’t changed.”

Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers said Tuesday that there is no change in center Joel Embiid’s status ahead of Wednesday’s Game 2 of their second-round playoff series against the Celtics.

Rivers said the plan is for Embiid to work out Tuesday afternoon — and try running for the first time since suffering the injury April 20.

“The fact that he’s doing that is a step forward, for sure,” Rivers said.

Embiid made an appearance during the team’s shootaround session before Game 1 and got some shots up in a limited capacity. He is not “basketball-ready,” according to Rivers. Whenever Embiid is cleared to return, Rivers expects fatigue to be a factor as a result of the extended time off.

Games 1-6 of the series are scheduled to be played every other day. If necessary, there would be a two-day break before Game 7.

Rivers said the result of Game 1 will not impact Embiid’s availability.

“It’s just health based,” he said. “If he can play, he plays. If he can’t, he can’t. If it’s 50-50, we would probably err on the other side because we’ve done that all year. We’re not going to take any chances, but if he’s ready, he’ll play.”

Low blow

With five minutes to go in the fourth quarter Monday, P.J. Tucker inadvertently hit Jayson Tatum in the groin, prompting Tatum to fall and curl up next to the stanchion. He remained on the ground for a few moments, as trainer Nick Sang checked on him.

According to coach Joe Mazzulla, officials said they couldn’t review it “just because” the Celtics wanted them to do so. Does that mean the officials didn’t see the sequence?

“I guess,” Mazzulla said. “That’s just what we were told. You can’t review something just because we want it reviewed, so I guess they didn’t see it.”

According to the NBA’s Last Two-Minute Report, which reviews all calls made in the final two minutes of games that were within 3 points during that time frame, officials missed three calls on Monday.

Sixers center Paul Reed should have been whistled for a defensive three-second violation, Tatum should have been whistled for a three-second violation, and Sixers guard James Harden should have been whistled for a shooting foul while defending a Tatum drive to the basket.

