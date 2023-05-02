fb-pixel Skip to main content
Game 1: Panthers 4, Maple Leafs 2

Panthers follow up first-round upset of Bruins by beating Maple Leafs in Game 1 in Toronto

By Associated PressUpdated May 2, 2023, 10 minutes ago
Panthers defenseman Brandon Montour (center) celebrated his third-period goal with teammates Matthew Tkachuk (19) and Aleksander Barkov.Frank Gunn/Associated Press

TORONTO — Sergei Bobrovsky made 34 saves, Matthew Tkachuk had three assists, and the Florida Panthers survived a squandered two-goal lead to defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs, 4-2, on Tuesday night in opening game of their second-round playoff series.

Sam Bennett had a goal and an assist and Carter Verhaeghe and Nick Cousins also scored for Florida. Aleksander Barkov had two assists.

Matthew Knies had his first NHL goal and Michael Bunting also scored for Toronto. Ilya Samsonov stopped 24 shots.

Game 2 of the best-of-seven series is Thursday.

The Panthers had roared back from a 3-1 deficit to stun the record-setting Bruins with three straight victories and take that first-round series in seven games.

The Maple Leafs ended a generation of misery Saturday when John Tavares scored in overtime of Game 6 against the Lightning as Toronto advance in the postseason for the first time since 2004.

