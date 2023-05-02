Pushed to a fifth set, No. 1 Needham boys’ volleyball pulls out Bay State Conference road win over No. 3 Newton North

For the first time since June of 2019, the Needham Rockets were pushed to a fifth set, but the two-time defending Division 1 state champs outlasted host Newton North, 15-10, in the final frame to come away with a 3-2 Bay State Conference victory.

“It’s always a good feeling when you win a fifth set,” said Needham coach Dave Powell, who has now led the program to 56 consecutive wins.

“It was a good level of volleyball on both sides. Newton North has some great players and they pushed us really hard. Hats off to them.”