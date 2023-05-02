Pushed to a fifth set, No. 1 Needham boys’ volleyball pulls out Bay State Conference road win over No. 3 Newton North

For the first time since June of 2019, the Needham Rockets were pushed to a fifth set, but the two-time defending Division 1 state champs outlasted host Newton North, 15-10, in the final frame to come away with a 3-2 Bay State Conference victory.
“It’s always a good feeling when you win a fifth set,” said Needham coach Dave Powell, who has now led the program to 56 consecutive wins.
“It was a good level of volleyball on both sides. Newton North has some great players and they pushed us really hard. Hats off to them.”
Junior Luke Lorence registered a career-high 20 kills to carry the Rockets and junior Devin Dellamarggio handed out 25 assists. Junior Owen Ching came up clutch with 14 digs.
The third-ranked Tigers (7-2) took the first set, 27-25, and lost the next two sets (25-18, 25-20) to the top-ranked Rockets (10-0). North pulled out a 25-20 win in the fourth set to push the champs into an extra frame. Needham held an 8-5 lead at the switch and held on for the win, with Bay State Conference boys’ basketball MVP Brian Cloonan delivering the game-winning kill.
“Looking back, it was kind of a blur,” Powell said about the fifth set. “It was back and forth and we capitalized on a couple of their errors to get them out of their system, and then we closed it out.”