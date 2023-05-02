Game 31: Blue Jays at Red Sox lineups and notes

The Red Sox sure are making it interesting this season.
They will be going for their fourth straight win when they face the Blue Jays Tuesday night, thanks to some late-game heroics by Alex Verdugo, whose walkoff homer Monday night lifted the Sox to a 6-5 victory.
The team now has four walkoff victories this season, three on hits by Verdugo. On Monday, they improved to 16-14 and snapped a nine-game losing streak to the Blue Jays. The win also moved the Sox out of the cellar of the American League East, ahead of the Yankees, and 2½ behind Toronto for third in the division.
Tanner Houck will be on the mound for the Sox, who will look to hand Yusei Kikuchi his first loss of the season.
Lineups
BLUE JAYS (18-11): TBA
Pitching: LHP Yusei Kikuchi (4-0, 3.00 ERA)
RED SOX (16-14): TBA
Pitching: RHP Tanner Houck (3-1, 4.50 ERA)
Time: 7:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, TBS, WEEI-FM 93.7
Blue Jays vs. Houck: Bo Bichette 3-6, Cavan Biggio 0-3, Matt Chapman 1-2, Santiago Espinal 0-1, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 2-6, Kevin Kiermaier 2-3, George Springer 0-4
Red Sox vs. Kikuchi: Christian Arroyo 0-5, Triston Casas 0-0, Rafael Devers 0-7, Jarren Duran 0-1, Kiké Hernández 2-6, Reese McGuire 1-5, Rob Refsnyder 0-1, Justin Turner 0-5, Alex Verdugo 3-8, Connor Wong 0-2
Stat of the day: The Red Sox have come from behind in 11 of their 16 wins, most in MLB.
Notes: Houck has not allowed more than three earned runs in any of his 25 career starts, a streak that continued in his five-inning outing last Wednesday at Baltimore. He’s gone at least five innings in four of his first five starts this season and has a 2.63 ERA in 13⅔ innings against the Blue Jays. … Kikuchi has allowed just two earned runs in 17⅔ innings over his last three outings, including his most recent start in which he tossed 5⅔ shutout innings against the White Sox in which he had eight strikeouts. He is 0-1 with a 4.60 ERA in 15⅔ innings against the Sox.
