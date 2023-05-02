Game 31: Blue Jays at Red Sox lineups and notes

The team now has four walkoff victories this season, three on hits by Verdugo. On Monday, they improved to 16-14 and snapped a nine-game losing streak to the Blue Jays. The win also moved the Sox out of the cellar of the American League East, ahead of the Yankees, and 2½ behind Toronto for third in the division.

They will be going for their fourth straight win when they face the Blue Jays Tuesday night, thanks to some late-game heroics by Alex Verdugo, whose walkoff homer Monday night lifted the Sox to a 6-5 victory .

Tanner Houck will be on the mound for the Sox, who will look to hand Yusei Kikuchi his first loss of the season.

Lineups

BLUE JAYS (18-11): TBA

Pitching: LHP Yusei Kikuchi (4-0, 3.00 ERA)

RED SOX (16-14): TBA

Pitching: RHP Tanner Houck (3-1, 4.50 ERA)

Time: 7:10 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, TBS, WEEI-FM 93.7

Blue Jays vs. Houck: Bo Bichette 3-6, Cavan Biggio 0-3, Matt Chapman 1-2, Santiago Espinal 0-1, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 2-6, Kevin Kiermaier 2-3, George Springer 0-4

Red Sox vs. Kikuchi: Christian Arroyo 0-5, Triston Casas 0-0, Rafael Devers 0-7, Jarren Duran 0-1, Kiké Hernández 2-6, Reese McGuire 1-5, Rob Refsnyder 0-1, Justin Turner 0-5, Alex Verdugo 3-8, Connor Wong 0-2

Stat of the day: The Red Sox have come from behind in 11 of their 16 wins, most in MLB.

Notes: Houck has not allowed more than three earned runs in any of his 25 career starts, a streak that continued in his five-inning outing last Wednesday at Baltimore. He’s gone at least five innings in four of his first five starts this season and has a 2.63 ERA in 13⅔ innings against the Blue Jays. … Kikuchi has allowed just two earned runs in 17⅔ innings over his last three outings, including his most recent start in which he tossed 5⅔ shutout innings against the White Sox in which he had eight strikeouts. He is 0-1 with a 4.60 ERA in 15⅔ innings against the Sox.

