Red Sox recover from Tanner Houck’s rough fifth inning, beat Blue Jays on Connor Wong’s second homer of the night

Red Sox starter Tanner Houck unraveled in the top of the fifth.

Yet in Tuesday evening’s contest against the Blue Jays, Wong came through with his bat. He sent a tying homer that just cleared the Green Monster in the bottom of the sixth. Then, in the eighth, Wong struck again, belting a no-doubter to left that ultimately capped a 7-6 Red Sox win.

Connor Wong’s shrewdness behind the plate and knack for working with the pitching staff has made him an asset for the Red Sox. He’s calm, according to manager Alex Cora. No situation can rattle the 26-year-old.

Houck had registered four scoreless innings against a Blue Jays lineup widely considered one of the best in the game.

Houck induced an Alejandro Kirk ground out to open the frame. But back-to-back singles by Danny Jansen and Kevin Kiermaier put runners at first and third and gave the Blue Jays their first momentum in this contest. Clinging to a 3-0 lead, Houck fanned George Springer and looked as if he would get out of it.

But the Blue Jays hit Houck for six runs.

Houck walked Bo Bichette to load the bases, bringing up Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who snuck a ground ball single through the right side, cutting the margin to 3-2. A passed ball tied the score, 3-3. Then Daulton Varsho crunched a middle-away splitter for a three-run homer.

All of it happened with two outs.

Six innings six hits, six runs, three walks, five strikeouts.

The letdown by Houck highlighted his flaws as a starter, mainly his struggles navigating multiple times through the order. Houck has a 1.00 ERA this year through the first three innings this year. In innings four through six, however, Houck’s ERA stands at 10.38.

The Sox reached Yusei Kikuchi for three runs through three frames. Christian Arroyo pounded his first home of the season in the second, followed by a Rob Refsnyder RBI single in the third and Masataka Yoshida homer in the fourth.

The Sox put up two runs in the fifth then tied it on a Wong solo shot to left in the sixth.

