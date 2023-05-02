Was this season it for Bruins icons Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci? They’ll need some time to figure that out

It may take months, if not years, to erase the pain of Sunday night.

Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron will not need surgery on the herniated disk in his back. He expects rest, therapy and time will heal his injuries.

Now he and fellow franchise icon David Krejci, teammates since Krejci debuted in January 2007, will step away from the game and decide whether they want to come back.

During Tuesday’s breakup day in Brighton, when players spoke with reporters as general manager Don Sweeney conducted exit meetings, Bergeron and Krejci separately confirmed that if they do continue to play pro hockey, they will do so for no other franchise but the Bruins. Krejci said his decision is not tied to Bergeron’s. The latter said he hadn’t given that part of it any thought.

The rest is unknown.

Last Aug. 8, the Bruins announced the signing of Bergeron and Krejci to one-year, bonus-laden deals. They made their decisions weeks earlier. Sweeney entered the July 13 start of free agency with an idea of their plans. Bergeron and Krejci, who spent the previous season playing in his native Czechia, celebrated their return when attending the summer wedding of former teammate Tuukka Rask in Italy in late July.

Bergeron, who on Tuesday night was named a finalist for the Selke Trophy (best defensive forward) for the 12th straight season, is hurting more than last year, when the Bruins lost a first-round series in Game 7 to the Hurricanes.

“Right now, it’s a different emotion, feeling, because it hurts a lot more with the way things ended, with the year we’ve had,” he said. “But it’s similar. I’m kind of in the same mind-set, where I want to take a step back and make sure I weigh the pros and cons and have a conversation with the family.”

How much more does he have to give?

“I’ll see,” he said. “And that’s why. You want to make sure you do have it, and you do want it, and you can still help on and off the ice.”

Asked if he would have gone out on top if the Bruins had won the Stanley Cup, Bergeron did not know.

Bergeron, who put up 27-31–58 in 78 games, said he was healthy this season. He rested occasionally, mostly down the stretch. “It’s always been the same thing with me: hips and groins and all that. It was manageable all year,” he said. “Then the back flared up at the wrong time.”

He said he entered Game No. 82 in Montreal healthy, and the Bruins and he were on the same page about him playing. His back injury occurred that game, he reiterated.

He scored one goal in three playoff games and was a team-worst minus-6, tying linemate Brad Marchand.

Krejci (16-40–56 in 70 games), believed to be dealing with similar health issues, declined to discuss them. He was not, he said, operating at 100 percent. He went 1-3–4 in four playoff games.

Krejci said this flame-out hurt worse than 2019, when they went to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final. It was, and will be, a difficult reflection.

“I don’t know if regret’s the right word,” he said. “Whatever you need in the playoffs, we had. Our power play was on fire. Penalty killing was good. Offense, we were scoring more than in the regular season. Defense was questionable, maybe, not our defensemen, but the whole team … ”

“We were up, Game 7, minute to go, they pull the goalie, they got a lucky — no, not lucky,” he said, correcting himself. “You’re sitting on the bench, five minutes to go, you’re up, you’re thinking, all right, let’s get it done. We have a game in two days. Then they’re pulling the goalie … and then they score.

“I wouldn’t say we didn’t play our best. We played our best. We didn’t balance it with our defensive play.”

Krejci acknowledged that he wasn’t ready to analyze what went wrong. He may never be.

“I really thought this was the year. I’ve never played on a team like this,” he said. “The best [defensemen] I’ve ever had. We’ve always had good defensemen, but all of them together, that was insane. How deep we were as forwards … it showed in playoffs, too. Everyone stepped up at some point. That’s what you need. It just ended the way it did.”

Krejci acknowledged that his family situation made this season more difficult. His wife, Naomi, and children Elina and Everett remained in their South Carolina offseason home the last eight months while Krejci was in Boston.

“It was one of the best years, but also one of the worst years,” he said. “It was a roller coaster. There were a few times this year, there was a point where if we were not doing [so] good, I’d just have packed it up and gone back. Coming here every day, seeing the guys, it just made it worth it.”

Krejci said he would take the next few weeks to decide if he was up for a 17th season.

“I want to get away from this because everything’s really raw right now, and I don’t want to make a decision I’m going to regret,” he said. “I’ve just got to get away from everything and clear my head, think some things over, and figure it out.”

Playing another year with Bergeron, Krejci said, was one of the main reasons he returned.

“He made me the player that I am,” Krejci said. “Me and him have always been 1-2. We had a healthy competition going on. I always wanted to be better. Learning from him, his defensive game and being real effective offensively. He’s a big reason I am the player I became.”

But Krejci, like Bergeron, could not say if that was it.

“If it is, I left everything out there is all I can really say,” Bergeron said. “I’m thankful and grateful. But we’re not there yet. We’ll see.”

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.