Here’s how to watch the coronation of King Charles III

King Charles III will officially be crowned in a ceremony on Saturday at Westminster Abbey in London. Charles’s coronation will be the first since 1953, when his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, was coronated.
Charles automatically became king when Elizabeth died on Sept. 8. Although there is no legal requirement for a coronation, the ceremony is a formal confirmation of “his role as head of state and titular head of the Church of England,” according to the Associated Press.
Here’s how to watch the royal event:
When is the coronation?
All broadcasts of the ceremony will begin at 5 a.m. ET on Saturday.
How to watch with cable:
ABC, CBS, Fox News, and NBC will all be broadcasting the ceremony.
How to watch without cable:
Paramount+ will stream the ceremony live online. TV streaming services DIRECTV, Fubo TV, Hulu + TV, YouTube TV, and Sling all carry at least one of the channels listed above.
Who is performing?
Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Andrea Bocelli, British pop group Take That, Sir Bryn Terfel, Freya Ridings, and Alexis Ffrench are scheduled to perform after the event.
