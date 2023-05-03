Here’s how to watch the coronation of King Charles III

King Charles III will officially be crowned in a ceremony on Saturday at Westminster Abbey in London. Charles’s coronation will be the first since 1953, when his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, was coronated.

Charles automatically became king when Elizabeth died on Sept. 8. Although there is no legal requirement for a coronation, the ceremony is a formal confirmation of “his role as head of state and titular head of the Church of England,” according to the Associated Press.

Here’s how to watch the royal event: