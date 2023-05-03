Strong cast lends support in season 2 of ‘Single Drunk Female’

Sam’s work is always at the center of the action, but this season “Single Drunk Female,” like many second seasons, gives more time over to the supporting characters. It works, as the social system around Sam both supports her and, unintentionally, especially when it comes to her mother, Ally Sheedy’s Carol, unnerves and challenges her.

One of my favorite shows about getting sober returned for a second season in mid-April. “Single Drunk Female” — yes, the title is flat and misleading — isn’t a dark and gritty take on substance abuse, on the order of, say, “Euphoria.” It’s a more optimistic story about a woman — Sofia Black-D’Elia’s Samantha — who, after fighting against sobriety in season 1, is now working in earnest to stay sober while living in the Boston area. Not surprisingly, she’s beginning to understand that recovery involves a lot more than not drinking.

It also works because the supporting cast is easy to like, notably Lily Mae Harrington as the wise-cracking — and wise — best friend. Sasha Compere and Charlie Hall (from “Love, Victor,” “Bel-Air,” and “The Sex Lives of College Girls”) are added pluses as a married couple meant to be just friends. When Compere’s Brit acts out by shoplifting, Sam has an opportunity to be a good friend (and to remember that sobriety is not a cure-all).

Now 18 months without a drink, Sam is beginning to experience familiar things, including dating, without the emotional insulation and safe distance that alcohol gave her. Early on, she’s afraid to tell her new boyfriend she’s sober, and yet, later, when he tells all his friends she’s sober, she cringes. It’s tricky. She has moments when she falls into “dry drunk” behavior, and her beloved sponsor (the wonderful Rebecca Henderson, in a recurring role this season) has moved to Maine and is no longer available to help her. But a new sponsor, with a very different style, shows up mid-season, played entertainingly by Busy Philipps, giving the show an extra burst of energy.

Sheedy is excellent, and if the show were on the Emmys’ map she would probably get a supporting actress nomination. Her Carol is a difficult and intensely defensive personality, and reading her daughter’s private AA journal is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to her boundary issues. But deep down inside Carol knows she, as well as her daughter, could use some healing; she is at war with herself. Her painfully deferential boyfriend has just moved out, Sam has moved out, and she makes a concerted effort to attend an al-anon meeting. During season 2, Sheedy’s former “Breakfast Club” costar Molly Ringwald shows up for a memorable guest appearance, as Carol’s sister-in-law.

“Single Drunk Female” is running on Freeform — the Ringwald episode, No. 7, premiered Wednesday. But the entire season is already available to stream on Hulu.

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.