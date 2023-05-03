Things to do around Boston this weekend and beyond





FEVER RAY Swedish songwriter and producer Karin Dreijer’s solo project plays with sonic textures and vocal manipulation in thrilling ways on their latest album, “Radical Romantics”; since their time in the electropop duo The Knife, their live performances have been exhilarating spectacles that bring out the movement powering each one of their songs. May 5, 8 p.m. Roadrunner. roadrunnerboston.com

KALI UCHIS “Red Moon in Venus,” the latest album from this singer-songwriter, is in love with love, with slow jams like the simmering “Moonlight” and the sweetly satisfied “All Mine” reveling in the pleasure that comes with being fully seen by another. May 10, 8 p.m. MGM Music Hall at Fenway. crossroadspresents.com

Advertisement

CHISEL These D.C. punkers, an early project of the songwriter and activist Ted Leo, released a series of punchy, hooky albums in the ‘90s before breaking up in 1997; this year, they’re playing a smattering of reunion shows in the wake of the Chicago label Numero Group reissuing their catalog, which is stuffed with gems like the swinging “Your Star Is Killing Me” and the spiky “It’s Alright, You’re O.K.” May 11, 8:30 p.m. The Sinclair, Cambridge. 617-547-5200, sinclaircambridge.com

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

MAURA JOHNSTON





Folk, World & Country





ZAIRA MENESES/DANIELA GÓMEZ This Cinco de Mayo celebration, dubbed “Mexican Serenade,” will feature the Son Jarocho sounds of guitarist Zaira Meneses and the Latin/electro-acoustic hybrid conjured by singer Daniela Gómez. A reception will follow the performance. May 5, noon. Free. Downtown Crossing Steps, 1 Franklin St. www.downtownboston.org

SUNNY SWEENEY Evidently Sunny Sweeney has skills, as articulated by the header on her Twitter page: “I sometimes country. I sometimes rock. I back a trailer better than your mom.” She’ll bring those of the twangier variety to bear this Friday evening. Bonus: Charlie Marie has ended her hiatus from performing and will open the show. May 5, 9 p.m. $20. The Porch Southern, 175 Rivers Edge Drive, Medford. 781-874-9357. www.theporchsouthern.com

Advertisement

VANCE GILBERT He’s usually categorized as a folksinger, but with elements of country, rock, jazz, and R&B in his music, local veteran Vance Gilbert might better be called a genre-hopping troubadour. He releases album No. 14, “The Mother of Trouble,” two days before this date, and with songs about bullies, murders, missed flights, and the death of a beloved dog, “trouble” seems to be its operative principle. May 7, 7 p.m. $30. Club Passim, 47 Palmer St., Cambridge. 617-492-7679, www.passim.org

STUART MUNRO





Jazz & Blues





JIMMY CARPENTER BAND The scorching saxophonist, singer, and songwriter — Blues Music Award-winner for best horn player two years running — celebrates his latest album, “The Louisiana Record,” featuring his favorite numbers from New Orleans and beyond. May 5, 7:30 p.m. $10-$35. Jimmy’s Jazz & Blues Club, 135 Congress St., Portsmouth, N.H. 888-603-5299, www.jimmysoncongress.com; May 6, 8 p.m. $35-$65. The Music Room, 541 Main St., West Yarmouth. 508-694-6125, www.musicroomcapecod.com

ERIK FRIEDLANDER’S THE THROW The innovative cellist’s distinctive band includes such movers and shakers of the Downtown scene as pianist Uri Caine, bassist Mark Helias, and drummer Ches Smith — all composers, arrangers, and bandleaders in their own right. May 7, 1:30 p.m. $20. The Lilypad, 1353 Cambridge St., Cambridge. www.lilypadinman.com

CLAIRE DICKSON Mandorla Music’s Dot Jazz Series presents Cambridge-reared vocal and compositional prodigy Dickson — an award-winning artist and performer from an early age — who will be joined for this performance by up-and-coming guitarist Magdalena Abrego. May 11. $10-$20. Peabody Hall, Parish of All Saints, 209 Ashmont St., Dorchester. www.mandorlamusic.net

Advertisement

KEVIN LOWENTHAL





Classical

BOSTON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA The BSO concludes this season’s Symphony Hall home stand this weekend as music director Andris Nelsons conducts much-anticipated performances of Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 13, “Babi Yar,” featuring singer Matthias Goerne and a combined chorus of tenors and basses from the Tanglewood Festival Chorus and the New England Conservatory Symphonic Choir. The program begins with Britten’s Violin Concerto featuring violinist Augustin Hadelich (May 5 and 6). Sunday, the BSO and Boston Pops unite for the free “Concert for the City,” featuring a wide range of music and special guests including Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, who will play the solo in one movement of Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 21 (May 7). Symphony Hall. 617-266-1200, www.bso.org

JAMESON SINGERS The 70-voice ensemble founded by longtime Harvard choral director Jameson Marvin and now led by Kevin Leong sings an ambitious program of Bach, Handel, Lotti and Schutz, featuring an enviable lineup of local soloists and a Baroque chamber orchestra. May 6, 8 p.m. First Church in Cambridge. www.jamesonsingers.org

BOSTON LYRIC OPERA “Omar,” with music by Rhiannon Giddens and Michael Abels and libretto by Giddens, dramatizes the life of Omar ibn Said, a Muslim scholar from West Africa who was kidnapped at age 37 and spent the rest of his life in slavery in the United States, where he wrote his autobiography in his native Arabic. BLO’s run of performances marks the opera’s New England debut. May 6 and 7. Emerson Cutler Majestic Theatre. 617-542-6772, www.blo.org

Advertisement

A.Z. MADONNA





ARTS

Theater

ANGELS IN AMERICA: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES When Central Square Theater and the New York-based Bedlam theater company collaborate, good things tend to happen. Or great things, as in their riveting coproduction of Tony Kushner’s modern classic. Under the direction of Bedlam’s Eric Tucker, “Angels in America: Millennium Approaches” (part one of Kushner’s two-part drama about gay life during the mid-1980s height of the AIDS crisis) is a triumph of staging and performance. Through May 28. Coproduction by Bedlam and Central Square Theater. At Central Square Theater, Cambridge. 617-576-9278, www.CentralSquareTheater.org

DANCE NATION An outstanding production of Clare Barron’s psychologically astute, multilayered, and fiercely unflinching play, directed by Danielle Fauteux Jacques. “Dance Nation” is about a middle-school dance team in Ohio preparing for a national competition — in the same way that “Moby-Dick” is “about” whaling. It’s time to add another one to the win column for the small but mighty Apollinaire Theatre Company. Through May 14. Apollinaire Theatre Company. At Chelsea Theatre Works, Chelsea. 617-887-2336, www.apollinairetheatre.com

SIDE MAN Warren Leight’s Tony-winning memory play, narrated by Clifford Glimmer (Ben Gold) and spanning 35 years, about the turbulent life of Clifford’s parents, Gene (Brad Michael Pickett), a self-absorbed jazz trumpeter, and Terry, an alcoholic, played by Sehnaz (Shana) Dirik. Directed by Russell R. Greene. May 3-7. Theatre UnCorked. At BCA Plaza Theatre. Bostontheatrescene.com

Advertisement

DON AUCOIN





Dance





ALVIN AILEY AMERICAN DANCE THEATER In an annual tradition spanning more than 50 years, one of Boston’s favorite companies returns for a Celebrity Series of Boston engagement featuring three different programs. Repertoire includes Ailey’s popular “Night Creatures” and a new production of his tribute to the Mandelas, “Survivors,” as well as works by artistic director Robert Battle, Kyle Abraham, Twyla Tharp, Jamar Roberts, and Paul Taylor. Each performance closes with Ailey’s stirring masterpiece “Revelations.” May 4-7. $29 and up. Boch Center Wang Theatre. www.celebrityseries.org

38th ANNUAL HARVARD SQUARE MAYFAIR Amid the music, food, artisans, and vendors, this annual celebration has a whole outdoor stage dedicated to dance in a wide range of styles. Starting at 1 p.m., featured performers include Drumatix, CYDP Dance Company, Cambridge Dance Company, Triveni Dance, Back Pocket Dancers, and more. May 7, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Free. Dance stage at intersection of Mount Auburn and Eliot streets, Cambridge. www.harvardsquare.com

THE CLICK As part of the Dance Complex’s BLOOM residency program, members of this new collaborative dance collective present two evenings of new works. Angelina Benitez’s “My Guide to Feeling It All” explores the process of letting all sensations and emotions arise at once. Alexandria Nunweiler’s “Edge of Aquarius” uses the occasion of a birthday party to examine coming of age tales and the aging experience. Promises live music and a few surprises. May 6-7. $15-$50. Dance Complex, Cambridge. www.dancecomplex.org

CONVERGENCE A joint collaboration celebrating the new partnership between Jo-Mé Dance Arts and Northeast Arts in a new studio space, this free presentation features choreography by Joe González, Gianni di Marco, and Janelle Gilchrist in collaboration with dancers, as well as work by Arthur Saint-Leon with Fanny Cerrito. May 6, 5:30 and 8 p.m. Free but reservations required. Integrarte, Jamaica Plain. www.northeastartspace.org

KAREN CAMPBELL





Visual art

SIMONE LEIGH The first-ever comprehensive survey of the work of Simone Leigh arrived at the Institute of Contemporary Art Boston April 6, a landmark in the ever-expanding career of one of the country’s most respected artists. The exhibition follows a recent international coup: Leigh and the ICA were deep in planning this show when they decided to submit her work in competition as official American representative for the 2022 Venice Biennale, which opened there last April to broad accolades. Leigh’s show in Boston brings almost every element of that powerful display home, with significant additions. Always at issue for Leigh is Black representation and history, which she explores through a variety of media; but ceramics is her first language, and always at the heart of any of her exhibitions. Through Sept. 4. Institute Of Contemporary Art Boston, 25 Harbor Shore Drive. 617-478-3100, icaboston.org.

OUTSIDE THE FRAME: TODD WEBB IN AFRICA In 1958, the United Nations commissioned photographer Todd Webb to document the impact of rapid economic development spurred by foreign investment on landscape and daily life in a number of African countries. The results — pictures of such things as a sparkly new Texaco station in Togo, or neat rows of stainless-steel campers parked in the desert in Somaliland (now Somalia) to house workers at a new well drilled by the Sinclair Oil Co. — depict an Africa grappling with a sudden rush to westernize, often amid struggles for independence from its Colonial overlords who stood to benefit most from its rapid change. At odds with the UN’s optimistic goal of depicting Africa as a shining beacon of international development, they were sparsely published and largely ignored at the time; but they now serve as critical documents of foreign profiteering with little regard for the local context. Through June 18. Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, Portland, Maine. 207-775-6148, portlandmuseum.org.

KENT MONKMAN: THE GREAT MYSTERY Monkman, who is Cree, has built a career of reframing Colonial visions of North American Indigenous cultures from a Native perspective, often with an absurdist point of view. This was perhaps most vividly on display in a recent commission for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, where Monkman made two massive paintings that incorporated elements of iconic European history paintings from the Met’s collection and rebuilt them with Indigenous perspectives in mind. In this show, Monkman returns to his earliest interest: Abstract Expressionism. His reengagement with it comes at the height of his strength as an artist; he’s now well equipped to grapple with the form’s enigmatic power, and co-opt it for his own purpose. Through Dec. 23. Hood Museum of Art at Dartmouth College, 6 East Wheelock St., Hanover, N.H. 603-646-2808, hoodmuseum.dartmouth.edu.

MURRAY WHYTE

DINORÁ JUSTICE: MOTHER/NATURE This artist’s extravagant, eco-feminist paintings take off from art history masterpieces that exemplify the male gaze. Reprising compositions of artists such as Matisse and Ingres, Justice fills in female forms with intricate marbling and swaps out interior boudoir décor for trees and plants. She relocates objectified women in nature using decorative patterns associated with the domestic arts. Through June 3. Gallery NAGA, 67 Newbury St. 617-267-9060, www.gallerynaga.com

CATE McQUAID

Dinorá Justice’s “Portrait Fifty-six — after Delacroix's ‘Women of Algiers’ (Large),” 2022, is part of her exhibit “Mother/Nature” at Gallery NAGA. Oil and acrylic on canvas. Dinorá Justice/Gallery NAGA, Ian Justice









EVENTS

Comedy





PAULA POUNDSTONE “I have a trampoline in my backyard, so whenever I’m home I put on Helen Reddy’s ‘I Am Woman’ really loud and go out and jump,” says the former Sudbury resident in a classic bit. “My neighbors think I’m really weird. ‘Cause they don’t know I have a trampoline. They just know they see me over the fence every few seconds.” May 5, 7 p.m. $35-$45. The Wilbur, 246 Tremont St. www.thewilbur.com

DAN CROHN ALBUM RECORDING The Boston comic records the follow-up to his 2016 album, “It’s Enough Already.” Crohn’s shows are solid, top to bottom, and if this album is as good as his first, it will be worth the wait when it’s released later this year. May 5-6, 8 p.m. $30. Off Cabot Comedy and Events, 9 Wallis St., Beverly. www.offcabot.org

STEVEN WRIGHT BOOK EVENT One of Boston’s all-time great comedy minds, Wright has written a novel called “Harold,” a surrealistic look inside the mind of a third-grade boy. The book isn’t out until May 16, but you can get a preview with this free event at Porter Square Books’ Boston location, moderated by Steve Sweeney. May 7, 7 p.m. Free. Porter Square Books, 50 Liberty Drive. 617-675-9760, www.portersquarebooks.com

DERRICK BROWN LIVE ALBUM RECORDING Comedian and poet Brown aims to combine his talents to show people that poetry need not be depressing. He records two nights hosted by Eugene Mirman, cofounder of the Pretty Good Friends Records label on which the album will be released. May 9-10, 7:30 p.m. $20. The Rockwell, 255 Elm St., Somerville. www.therockwell.org

NICK A. ZAINO III

Steven Wright will appear at the Boston location of Porter Square Books for a book-release preview on May 7. Jorge Rios





Family

CHAMPIONS OF MAGIC Watch Champions of Magic present mystifying illusions and special effects on stage. The five members will work together in their Worldwide Wonders Tour, leaving audiences wondering how they pull off their tricks. May 5 and 6. Starting at $35. Emerson Colonial Theatre, 106 Boylston St. emersoncolonialtheatre.com

TULIP FEST 2023 Frolic through 100,000 tulips at Cider Hill Farms. Kids can play in Farmer Glenn’s Trike Yard and pick their own tulips. The farm store will have doughnuts and baked good available, and The PitchFORK will serve food and ice cream. May 6-7 and 13-14. $5-$20. Cider Hill Farm, 45 Fern Ave., Amesbury. ciderhill.com/tulipfest

MUSIC MAYNIA FESTIVAL Winchester Community Music School will hold its annual performathon with games and activities and food trucks. The ‘60s-themed event will include performances from musicians of all ages and music genres on four stages. May 7, 1-5 p.m. Free. Winchester Community Music School, 407 Highland Ave., Winchester. winchestermusic.org

MADDIE BROWNING



