Willie Nelson, Rage Against the Machine, Kate Bush, and Missy Elliott are among performers voted into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Rounding out the seven acts voted in by more than 1,000 artists, historians and music industry professionals are pop singer George Michael, who died in 2016; 1970s soul group the Spinners, who had been nominated three times prior; platinum-selling 1990s pop-rock singer Sheryl Crow; and the politically rambunctious rap-rock band Rage Against the Machine, who crossed the threshold after its fifth time on the ballot.

The reclusive (but freshly relevant) experimental pop singer Kate Bush, one-of-one rapper Missy Elliott and 90-year-old country stalwart Willie Nelson are among this year’s genre-spanning inductees to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The organization behind the museum and annual ceremony announced the lineup Wednesday, underlining how the new class reflected “the diverse artists and sounds that define rock ’n’ roll.”

The Rock Hall ceremony will be held Nov. 3, at Barclays Center in New York City.

Nelson had been eligible for the Rock Hall since 1987, 25 years after the release of his first commercial recording and six years before he was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Like Michael, best known for hits like “Faith” and “Freedom! ’90,” this was Nelson’s first time on the ballot.

Bush, who has not released an album in more than a decade, had been nominated three times prior. But she may have received a boost thanks to renewed interest in her music since last year, when a placement in the Netflix show “Stranger Things” sent her 1985 single “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” back onto pop radio and to a new peak of No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Elliott will become the first woman in rap to be included in the Rock Hall. “I want to say this is HUGE not for just me but all my Sisters in HIPHOP,” she tweeted Wednesday.

Voters passed over more traditional rock bands including Soundgarden, the White Stripes, Iron Maiden and Joy Division, as well as singer-songwriters Warren Zevon and Cyndi Lauper. The rap group A Tribe Called Quest also failed to make the cut.

The ceremony this fall will also celebrate hip-hop pioneer DJ Kool Herc and guitarist Link Wray (awarded for “musical influence”); singer Chaka Khan, composer and producer Al Kooper and songwriter Bernie Taupin (for “musical excellence”); and “Soul Train” creator, producer and host Don Cornelius (posthumously receiving the Ahmet Ertegun award for executives).

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.