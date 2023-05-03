Robots can now be run using ChatGPT. What could go wrong?

The fusion allows anyone to query Spot with their voice, asking questions about the work it has done, and give the robot simple commands like “stop” or “back up,” Levatas founder and chief executive Chris Nielsen said in an interview with the Globe.

Most uses of ChatGPT and similar apps known as generative AI programs have been in creative areas, such as producing articles, artwork, and videos. But software developer Levatas has added ChatGPT and a Google speech-to-text app to the programming for controlling Boston Dynamics’ dog-like robot, Spot.

An industrial software company that works with Boston Dynamics has created a way to control robots with voice commands using the ChatGPT artificial intelligence app.

“Not every employee is trained on how to work with or operate the robots,” he said. “This kind of natural language command allows an everyday industrial worker to pause or stop the robot.”

Levatas, based in Florida, has been working as a partner with Boston Dynamics since the Waltham robotics maker started selling Spot to commercial customers for about $75,000 in 2019. As of the end of last year, Boston Dynamics had sold more than 1,000 of the robots to customers including Anheuser-Busch and Dominion Energy.

“We sometimes joke and say we are building ‘blue collar’ AI,” Nielsen said. “It’s maybe not as sexy as some AI, but it can help factories maintain productivity... We’re literally keeping humans safe in an industrial setting.”

So far, the ChatGPT feature is only being tested in-house at Levatas. It has not been offered to Levatas’s Fortune 100 customers who currently use Spot robots to conduct safety inspections in factories, utility plants, and on oil and gas rigs.

In a YouTube video posted by Santiago Valdarrama, director of computer vision solutions at Levatas, a Spot robot with the ChatGPT feature answered questions about a recent inspection mission and moved backward on command.

ChatGPT is famous for its human-like command of language but also for sometimes making mistakes, fabricating information in a quirk known as “hallucinating,” or issuing threats. That has raised concerns that the technology is proliferating too quickly without adequate safeguards. A letter signed by more than one thousand scientists and academics in March asked the tech industry to delay further development of ChatGPT and similar apps for at least six months.

Putting generative AI apps in robots is risky, according to Gary Marcus, professor emeritus in psychology and neural science at New York University.

“What could possibly go wrong? A lot,” Marcus said. “ChatGPT is notoriously unreliable... ChatGPT still lacks reliable common sense. Put that in a robot and you could easily wind up with a robot doing dangerous things, or just not doing what you expect. A hallucinating robot could pose serious issues.”

The Levatas software does not use the version of ChatGPT that was trained on millions of online documents and has a tendency to concoct nonexistent facts. Instead, the software running on Spot has so far been trained using only data from the robot and its missions, preventing the software from venturing into the unknown with its responses, Nielsen said.

“It knows only a finite data set so it’s not actually creating or generating new data,” Nielsen said. “It’s pulling from a known set of data.”

Adding generative AI could be crucial to making robots more useful, Fady Saad, general partner of VC firm Cybernetix Ventures, said. Consumer tech products have evolved from using buttons, for example, to adding touchscreen and voice controls, he noted.

“Robotics innovators shouldn’t ignore the developments happening in platforms like ChatGPT,” Saad said. Instead, they need to “seriously work on integrating these developments into their industrial products and solutions.”

To expand Spot’s capabilities in the future, Levatas could add the broader version of ChatGPT, Nielsen said. The aim would be to give the robot the ability to analyze and summarize the data it collects.

“But that could run the risk of hallucination,” Nielsen said. “Right now, that’s not where we’re at.”

Aaron Pressman can be reached at aaron.pressman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ampressman.