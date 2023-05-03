‘Please don’t let him die first:’ Reader essays about friendship

Here’s the next installment of our series, “Fast-Told Tales,” short essays (200 words or fewer) about various topics by readers of the Fast Forward newsletter. The April theme was friendship.

Mary Helen Sprecher of Columbia, Maryland

My twin sister: Our hearts have beaten together since the beginning of time for us. We’ve been through babyhood, childhood, adolescence, and adulthood, our hearts always in sync. Best friends through every step, in every way, on every milestone. Dates, engagements, marriages, marriages that didn’t last, marriages that did. Secrets kept, dreams shared, victories celebrated. When her daughter was killed in school-associated gun violence, our hearts broke together and bled together. Nobody knows me better, nobody knows her better. Nobody could possibly love a sister more than we do one another. If fate has us going senile, I hope it happens to us at the exact same time so that neither one of us ever forgets the other. I love you, my sister, my heartbeat, my best friend.

In praise of tomboys

Annie Reid of Westborough, Mass.

Advertisement

Tomboys, that’s what they called us. My three friends and I weren’t bothered. This was decades ago, when teachers and others exhorted girls to “be little ladies.” We weren’t having any of that. We wanted to run, shout, play in the woods. But we didn’t want to be boys, either. We had brothers and boy classmates and didn’t think much of them.

So we opted to be wolves.

We formed a wolf pack and took wolf names, from books such as Jack London’s “Call of the Wild.” We’d hand in school papers using our wolf names and get a tolerant eye-roll from the teacher. At recess we set up a territory around some rocks outside. We’d howl and rush out to confront and growl at any other kids who approached. At home we had wolf dens in the woods.

Advertisement

The wolf pack lasted for grades 4-7. The fast friendships broke up as we became teenagers, not exactly little ladies. We went our separate ways, eventually married guys, had children, and are still loosely in touch.

I learned later that we were a textbook pre-adolescent peer group. I hope kids today are still free to be tomboys.

Mitt

Bob Metafora of Dover, Mass.

Sonofabitch abandoned me in 1989 when he moved to San Diego. I never considered what life would be like until he disappeared. Took his wife with him, too. Heartless.

We talked all the time. I had one of those brick cell phones so I could call him anytime, all his numbers in my head. We talked about nothing; it was like talking to my father: “What did you eat?” “How’s the restaurant going?” We laughed. Sometimes we’d laugh so hard I would have to pull over to the side of the road. He abuses me regularly and roundly. Like a 5th grader pulling the hair of the girl he likes. Took me 30 years to realize that was the only way he could say he loved me.

For 33 years we have talked 4-5 times a week, sometimes twice in the same day, not counting texts and email. Always at each other’s special occasions. I tell him all the time I love him. Do you think he could manage that once? Knucklehead has a safe word, “Jeff Beck,’’ when he has to wriggle away from anything too touchy-feely. How utterly annoying.

Advertisement

Please don’t let him die first.

He knew me better than I knew myself

Mark Spiegel of Torrance, Calif.

Someone once said that a friend is someone who knows who you are but loves you anyway. There are no secrets between such friends; you can tell them anything. It was my great good fortune to have such a friend for 22 years: Larry. He was the living embodiment of my definition of a successful person: “To live life on your own terms, die without regrets, and leave friends behind who will miss you.”

We had been friends for three years when Larry came out to me. “You’re the first person I’ve told,” he said.

”Why me?” I asked.

”Because I knew it wouldn’t make any difference to you,” he replied simply.

Larry knew me better than I knew myself, and that’s why I loved him like a brother.

If one thing defined Larry’s life, it was travel. From the time he was 17 and “borrowed” his parents’ credit card and flew to the south of France, he was either on the move or planning his next trip. By the time my friend died, he had been to 85 countries and 49 of the United States (he missed Alabama).

Because of him, I still travel to this day.

An unlikely friendship

Maureen Farren of Amesbury, Mass.

He (Mark), a big burly cigar-smoking Harley guy; she (Rita), elderly and widowed with macular degeneration. They were next-door neighbors.

Mark’s many kindnesses made it possible for my mother to stay in the home she had moved into as a bride in 1942.

Advertisement

Daily check-ins came with coffee and donuts. When barbecuing next door, you’d hear: “Hey Reet, want a hot dog?” When she was concerned after hearing about recent home break-ins on the next street, Mark said: “Don’t worry Reet; I’ve got you covered.”

He volunteered for numerous small home repairs, kept her lawn mowed and her snow cleared. If a repairman showed up, so did Mark -- making sure she wasn’t taken advantage of.

Although talking of moving for a few years to their cabin up north, Mark and his wife Denise, thankfully, didn’t move until my mother passed away in 2018 at the age of 96.

As a memento, Mark took the chimes that hung by my mother’s back door. Later, when I was on the phone with him up in the woods in New Hampshire, he walked outside and said, “Listen.” I could hear my mother’s chimes.

An odd pair

Rhonda Zangwill

Sue and I met in 1979, in the South End’s crumbling Cyclorama at a meeting of the Boston Women’s Art Alliance. Fueled by feminist fervor, we were determined to bring an art exhibit, The Dinner Party, to town. Amidst those scowling women, Sue made a wry, possibly punny comment. I alone laughed.

Not long after, I became a fixture at her Mission Hill table where we toasted the coming revolution.

What an odd pair we were. She: married, kids, baker, gardener, Catholic-ish. Me: child-free, single, Jewish-ish, a disastrous cook. But we! Our wildly different backgrounds kept us talking and laughing for 40 years. We celebrated triumphs (soufflé risen!) and commiserated tragedies (familial anguish).

Advertisement

Our words flowed everywhere – on road trips and dog walks, at the museum, the thrift shop, at Café Algiers. All, any topics mattered: mortgages, skin care, politics, protests, children, parents, dogs, musicals, and always reading and writing and sometimes publishing. Sue was the poet; I favored paragraphs.

One afternoon, not long after she died, I warmed the teapot and made a strong brew. Black, no sugar. Then I tore a good chunk from a fresh baguette and slathered it with brie. The way we liked it.

No strength in numbers

Carole Bower of North Potomac, Md.

I know several people -- sensible, smart, caring human beings -- who have 400 or so friends on various social media platforms. Friends. A word I always thought of as a noun has evolved into a verb, an action word, something we can create out of thin air, or cyberspace, with a few clicks of our nimble fingers.

Which leads me to wonder how many of these friends would:

Listen patiently as you debated with yourself for the umpteenth time the choice of local vs. away college and then shower you with letters and phone calls when you went away;

Plan a surprise baby shower for you having spent years cheering you on in your challenging journey to parenthood;

Come to celebrate your mother’s 70th birthday and also support you through months of grief when your mom dies suddenly six weeks later;

Know the perfect thing to say to make you laugh and also be able to weep with you when tears work better than words.

In short, share enduring joy, profound grief, deep-seated connection, and wondrous discovery.

My true friends, a number less than the sum total of my not-so-nimble fingers, all would. I am truly blessed to have them.

Musings on Friendship

Pat Conway of Rochester, N.Y.

My true heart friends and I share the sheer comforts of long catch-up calls, of providing calm reassurance for a health scare. We laugh or cry about our adventures in aging, we have the pleasure of gifting books we’ve loved, knowing that love would be shared. We say “keep me posted” and mean it.

I used to take for granted that friendships would always be there. But I’ve let some friends go: not in the social media unfriending way, and not consciously. I’ve mutated, as unrecognizable to my earlier self as any two beings could be, and moved countries and cities and states, managing to lose people along the way, as commonalities slowly dwindled and other priorities took hold.

Midlife relocations, introvertedness, too timeworn: all my excuses for evading new deep connections. Relationships with younger friends can age out, shift into something else: our futures ahead, those 20 or even 10-year imaginings, take widely diverging directions. I envy those with friendships enduring since childhood, aware of the fragility of the bond and not letting the glue dry out.

I’ve finally learned by now to hold those true heart friends close: Friendships need careful tending to thrive and survive.

Martha and Me

Sheila Bender of Port Townsend, Wash.

We lived on the same hall of the new University of Wisconsin high-rise dorm, she from near Boston, me near Newark. Was I interested in going to High Holy Day services? I said yes to cultivate a friend among 30,000.

Roommates the next year, we pushed our twin beds into the center of our room. I thought we’d have more space; didn’t do well in calculus class.

Junior year, we found two others to share the upstairs of a drafty house. Our landlord promised desks. We argued for months to get them, finally received what the stingy man called student desks — the size for sixth graders.

We protested Dow’s Agent Orange. We smelled tear gas that hung in the air for days. She invited me to a lecture by her radical professor Mossy and another by Professor Zeitlin. We learned about oppression, about war, about speaking up. We tried marijuana. We took turns cooking dinners for the four of us, entertained a professor who accepted my invitation, had boyfriends, talked about them, had sex and talked about it.

We talk now, memories lost and retrieved, every day seeming a holy one if we had had eyes to see it.

The art of being a true friend

Bindy Bitterman of Chicago, Ill.

There’s an art to being a true friend that I’d love to have, but I don’t. Sometimes I worry that I’m a narcissist; what’s worse is that I’m surrounded by almost 300 of the warmest, friendliest people I’ve ever known, which makes me even more aware of my personal deficiencies.

How true are these friends of whom I speak? Is that even quantifiable? What counts is that they make me FEEL that I have true friends … and constantly prove it by things they do.

A small cut or fall that might (or might not) need medical attention? I’m driven to the clinic. A fainting spell that lasts less than five minutes? A resident of my building who just happens to be with me at the moment (and whom, incidentally, I hardly know, certainly not well) accompanies me in the ambulance and stays beside me the entire day.

Isn’t that what friendship is?

And as for narcissistic moi?

On my birthday, hundreds of people help me celebrate. I get lovely, personal gifts: warm messages and poems. They continue coming for weeks, along with hugs in the halls. I’ve done nothing to merit this. From my friends.

The Breakfast Group

Joanne Robertson of Wareham, Mass.

How do you describe the depth of friendship of the Library Ladies, aka The Breakfast Group? These women have surrounded each other with love and support through illness, death, marriages, and divorces.

Beginning as coworkers at the Wallingford, Conn. library, our friendships expanded as some of us moved on to other locations or careers. Ages ranged from early 20s to late 70s, and a love of books and each other has buoyed us since 2002. Sadly, three of our original members have passed, and our visits are less frequent, but I have never had a better group of human beings in my life.

No judgment, no conflict, and an abundance of laughs are the hallmark of this group. Yes, tears as well and always dark humor thanks to Teresa. I am so grateful for each and every one of them. A safe, secure place for our deepest fears to be spoken of and bathed in the light and love of friends.

We all came from different life experiences. If you asked any of us what we had in common, the answer would be each other. I wish everyone had such support in their lives.

"How do you describe the depth of friendship of the Library Ladies, aka The Breakfast Group? These women have surrounded each other with love and support through illness, death, marriages, and divorces." Photo courtesy of Joanne Robertson

The quintessential comfort zone

Ginger Henry Kuenzel of Hague, N.Y.

In the early 1970s, Sally and I were young, carefree, and working in D.C. One evening, over wine, we decided we should quit our jobs and go to Europe. When we awoke the next day, we still liked the idea.

For seven months, we hitchhiked through Europe. We met wonderful people – like Nicholas who invited us to stay with him on his Greek island for as long as we wanted. And we met some characters – like two Bulgarian truckers who invited us to live with them forever in their truck. At least we thought that’s what they were saying. Or the cute Bavarian at Oktoberfest whom I later married.

Eventually, Sally returned to Washington, and I settled in Munich. Staying in touch wasn’t easy in those days, but we managed. Today we both live in the US. We rarely get together, but when we do, it’s like we’re – well, you know – old friends.

There’s no substitute for a friend who has known you through so many stages of your life – the good, the bad, the exciting, even the boring. A friend who knows what makes you laugh, and who or what has made you cry. It’s the quintessential comfort zone.

The Blessings of Friendship

Bill Bradley of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

I believe you need your friends the most when you lose a loved one.

Faye, my wife of 44 years, passed away unexpectedly in December, 2020, due to a form of skin cancer that didn’t respond to treatment. Faye and I had spent our careers in the Boston area and had moved down to Fort Lauderdale, Fla., in May, 2018, years after retiring. But we had planned to retire to a place we had built in New York’s Adirondack State Park. Sadly, we had to sell it when the Great Recession hit in 2008-2010.

It was clear to me that Faye would want her ashes spread on the waters of Upper Saranac Lake in the Adirondacks, which our property had bordered. But the lakes were frozen solid when Faye passed, so arrangements were made for her Celebration of Life the following August. We invited 15 of our closest friends to join the family for the occasion, which culminated with a ceremony on the water. Travel was involved for everyone.

We had all grown so close over the years, but our bonds grew even stronger honoring Faye’s life.

Death is hard on the living. Friendship helps make it bearable.

What is a Friend?

Jean Maybell of Clatskanie, Ore.

A Friend is a person you can call on at any time, day or night, and that person will do whatever is within their power to help you. Of course, the reverse is true: They can call on you and you will drop whatever and do what you can to help them. If you can count six Friends using this definition, you are extremely fortunate!

Her heart is what defines her

Carey Newton of Quincy

I won the best friend lottery back in second grade … and continue to reap the benefit year after year. In our youth, she was the power forward and I was the shooting guard; Terri was third base and I was shortstop, even playing together in the Little League World Series in ‘77 -- we sang and had “High Hopes,” and we still do both when we are together.

We each found and married our better halves (love you Cor), spread dogs’ ashes in Truro, cheered passionately at Fenway, strutted down Commercial Street never missing a stop at Old Colony Tap (I love me some of this!), traveled together, and shared things that only the best of friends could. When my wife and I struggled to find the perfect buffet for our dining room, Terri asked what we were looking for and then built it herself. That’s just Terri.

Anyone who knows T would pile on if I attempted to exemplify her generosity, thoughtfulness, and kind heart. My Dad lights up at the mere mention of her name. Corasonsito is my wife’s name for Terri, as her heart is what defines her. Thanks for more than 50 years of friendship, Corasonsito.

I miss her every day

Barbara Rutberg of Blue Bell, Penn.

She was my best friend for 44 years until she passed away. A sexy, savvy woman who spoke her mind and held fast to her convictions. She not only had the right answers, but the uncanny ability to know the right questions. Our friendship was unique because we knew each other almost entirely in isolation. We didn’t grow up together, didn’t know each other’s families or childhood and college friends. Our relationship really was about the two of us and shared with our husbands and children who eventually came along. There was no need to remember a time when we did not know each other. Over the years, and much to our surprise, we often learned of things we had in common, even things so trivial as our mutual love of horse races that we had never talked about.

We started our married lives together and commiserated about our often absent medical resident husbands. We stumbled through the enigma of becoming new mothers. We shopped for maternity clothes and shared them with each other, and we spent hours pushing baby carriages in the park confiding in and reassuring each other.

It’s been 10 years and I miss her every day.

On the Nature of Friendship

Andrea Daniels of Cape Cod

A friend is someone who sees you when you didn’t know you were transparent and welcomes you to see them back.

One can always rely on a friend to tell the truth.

A friend is empathetic and commiserates to instinctively draw away sadness, but doesn’t minimize it and feels it with you.

Infusing positivity without even trying comes naturally to a friend in a welcoming way to share it.

Someone who shared memorable experiences long ago and still keeps in touch from great distances to keep that spark alive is a lifelong friend. Time and distance take nothing away.

Friends also come and go at unexpected times, but it doesn’t necessarily negate the essence of friendship, like putting down a good book and picking it back up later.

Soft fur, soulful eyes, playful hijinks and generous cuddles, a friend with four paws.

One can be a friend for a moment, a period of time, or forever, and all friends are invaluable, but more friends are not necessarily better than a few really good ones.

One doesn’t make a friend; one recognizes one and accepts and returns the gift.

What Matters

Joanne Erickson of Quincy, Mass.

If you are lucky, your young friends will become your old friends. Many years back, I moved to a new community with three small children. My oldest son was in elementary school and I gradually met some of the other moms. We have kept in touch for almost 40 years now and our never-frequent-enough gatherings have provided love, continuity, and life support for all of us. Our time together is always too short, but quality over quantity can work.

We have lost some of our ladies, but they are always present when we gather. We don’t always agree – which keeps things interesting – but we always agree on what matters at the end of a conversation: being there for each other. We laugh ‘til our sides hurt and fill in each other’s memory lapses of which there are many. We could fix the world if they’d just listen to us.

Friends keep you sharp. They keep you sane in a world that on many days is not. They remind you of what matters.

A Special Friend

Michael Gaffney of Bristol, Conn.

Whenever I think of my friend, I think of the night that I met him for the first time. I was working a local planetarium with his sister at the time. My friend just sat there on the sidelines looking like he would rather be probably anywhere other than where he was. But over the next few years we grew closer, and now I realize how special he really is.

When I lost my significant other, it was my friend who was there for me. When the director of the planetarium where we met retired and I was at a loss for activities, it was my friend who was there. My special friend also got me through the COVID-19 pandemic and started me playing golf again. And when I lost my car last year, it was my friend who was there to drive me to the grocery store.

And now my special friend is applying to enlist in the Air Force, and I fear we will never see each other again. And that hurts worse than when I lost my significant other.

Thoughts about Friendship

Rita Ghilani of Ashland, Mass.

My dearest friends are as central to my well-being and happiness as are yoga classes, pure food, and 20-minute meditations. Not only are they a wonderful source of enjoyment; they enhance my sense that life is rich and meaningful. There is mutual respect, compassion, and love. My close friends, the few special people, help me to unpack life’s inevitable wounds and pain, as well as to sort through the rage and confusion that can result. I am glad, sometimes giddy, when I can provide the same.

Excellent advice is exchanged in these relationships. We share what we have learned and loved. Each friend and I come together with unconditional acceptance, which does not mean an absence of honest feedback. And we don’t share every single corner of our souls. These relationships are authentic, deeply personal, and filled with excitement as they endure over the decades.

My life coach encourages me to keep my “self-care plan” in the forefront of my daily routine. This plan may include a day-long retreat, a walk in the woods, or generous time spent with music. It consistently includes connecting with these few amazing people. They, in turn, fill me with a profound sense of gratitude.

#Besties4Life … almost literally!

Donna Barrett-Fonseca of Marlborough, Mass.

People say, “We’re BFFs -- Best Friends Forever!” I wonder, though, when did that “forever” begin … yesterday … last week? My friend and I have a friendship that started before our memories could take shape and reside in our minds and hearts. As children, we would play until sunset, until the street lights came on. Then came school days, Kindergarten, First, Second, then Seventh Grade, when her family moved away. We learned to write letters and patiently wait for the mailman to bring a response! Through college, weddings, and babies, we celebrated each other. And when life could have benefited from a delete button, we supported one another. Through it all, we’ve always remembered to laugh!

A “forever” friendship evolves and adapts as the landscape of life changes, forged by a lifetime of shared experiences. We even share the same name, Donna Marie (no joke)! It would seem that BFF Status was in the cards for us right from the start; two daughters of Dorchester, where friendships run deep and last long, sometimes even forever!

Investing in Friendships for Healthy, Happy Living

Julie Stoffels of Asheville, N.C.

Friendships are among the vital components of my life.

There is a variety of types of friends who provide different purposes and fulfill different needs. Lifelong friends are those with whom I’ve experienced almost all aspects of my life’s journey of 81 years. We never lose track of one another, and when we meet up – sometimes after several years apart – we continue a conversation from our last encounter. These friends know and understand all of my flaws as well as my accomplishments, having accepted the former with compassion and celebrated the latter with enthusiasm. They are forgiving.

Best friends are those I have met while raising our children, pursuing my career, and settling in a new home. They are still part of my present life when we can arrange getting together.

Close friends are those who have entered my life in recent years. We plan outings, go to the symphony, eat meals together.

Acquaintances cross my path regularly and sometimes become close friends.

Friendships provide happiness and health. I work to maintain them, as they are not sustained without intention. Loving friendships are so profound they cannot be earned nor deserved.

‘Just enjoy every moment’

Bob Binney

Six wonderful, long-term friends for almost 74 years will be celebrating our 80th birthdays this year.

We met on the 1st day of the 1st grade! Well, four of us did; one then moved to town in the 3rd grade and the last, our interloper, we met freshman year when the towns merged into a new regional high school; our class was the first to attend all four high school years, graduating in 1961. We had no idea our bond would be so strong or last so long, but we developed this real deep caring for one another throughout those years.

We went our separate ways after graduation, to college, the military, and a couple trying to find themselves, but we all stayed connected. Families and careers took priority as it should, but strangely as families matured and careers slowed or ended, we found time again and the bond grew stronger. What this extraordinary group of friends found is we just love to hang together, spending hours just talking, joking, laughing, and appreciating each other’s company.

It truly is hard to explain, but my wife’s reaction is: You guys really are quite unique, just enjoy every moment … and we honestly do!

What a friendship can be

Rosanne Mistretta of East Chatham, N.Y.

I’ve had a lifelong friendship with a woman I met sophomore year of college. We were in Western World Literature Class and had to pick partners for a project. Our paths had never crossed before, but our eyes met and we both knew at that moment that we wanted to be partners. That led to a lifelong unwavering friendship in which we can both utter, “This is my very best friend in the entire world.” (She lives in Switzerland now, so it really is the entire world!)

That friendship has taught me a lot about what a friendship can be: unconditional, accepting, compassionate, and inspirational. Even at the worst moments in life, we support each other without judgment or reproach. Her words to me are always words of wisdom, and she inspires me to be the best version of myself. We went from “slightly” crazy college students, to immersing ourselves in careers and then families, and now are facing the daunting aging process together.

I just came across the beautiful handwritten letters she sent me when we were younger, and they are inspirational essays on our friendship as younger selves. I will continue to treasure them (and her) always!

One, good friend

G. Gregory Tooker of Wrentham, Mass.

I learned early in life that the companionship of likable human beings and animals made me happier than any amount of ice cream and candy bars. Adventures with my peer group indelibly etched memories I frequently visit, now more so in my elder years.

Writing poetry is a source of great pleasure. In my opinion, it is a medium that better lends itself to the capture of emotion. The loss of a friend and family member several years ago prompted me to express my feelings in rhyme:

Friendship

What is life without a friend,

A chance to bond with fellow man?

When I crumble in the end,

Sifting down like grains of sand,

For my friends I’ll quickly send,

Hold life’s treasure by the hand.

All the riches, styles in trend,

Fame and fortune, castles grand,

Cannot replace one, good friend.

If you’re interested in receiving the Fast Forward e-mail newsletter, an irreverent look at the day’s news and events written twice a week by Teresa Hanafin, you can sign up here. You can find recent Fast Forward issues on this page.

The Globe has lots of other e-mail newsletters, from breaking news alerts to sports, politics, business, and entertainment -- check them out.

Teresa M. Hanafin can be reached at teresa.hanafin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @BostonTeresa.