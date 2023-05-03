Bird sightings on Cape Cod

A tricolored heron was at Fort Hill in Eastham and a little blue heron was in West Dennis.

Birds at Race Point in Provincetown included a Pacific loon, 3 common murres, a thick-billed murre, 18 razorbills, 11 Iceland gulls, 3 lesser black-backed gulls, and 280 Northern gannets.

Birds at Bell’s Neck conservation area included 5 glossy ibis, a clapper rail, 28 green-winged teal, 43 snowy egrets, 10 black-crowned night-herons, and 2 bald eagles.

Ruby-throated hummingbirds continued to trickle in, and other sightings around the Cape included a black vulture in Bourne, a green heron at Fort Hill in Eastham, orchard orioles in Provincetown and Eastham, ovenbirds in Sandwich and Mashpee, yellow warblers in Falmouth and Dennis, orange-crowned warblers in Wellfleet and Mashpee, and 15 red crossbills in South Wellfleet.

