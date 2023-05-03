Boston Calling announces food lineup; The Raw Bar at Island Creek Oyster Farm opens for the season

Coming soon : Former Fenway Park executive chef Steve “Nookie” Postal says that he’ll open a branch of his Revival Café in Lexington in the coming months (1729 Massachusetts Ave.). Postal tells me that he’ll serve a full coffee program, all-day breakfast, sandwiches, salads, grain bowls, and “pastries galore.” There are other Revivals in Davis Square and in the Alewife area. It launched in 2016, a collaboration between Postal (who also runs Cambridge’s Commonwealth Kitchen ) and Crema Café coffee maven Liza Shirazi. Postal says the new branch should open in late 2023.

Openings : The Raw Bar at Island Creek Oyster Farm in Duxbury (401 Washington St.) opened for the season on Wednesday, May 3. Visit their indoor raw bar daily from noon until 9 p.m.; the al fresco raw bar, with communal tables and lawn games, closes at twilight. Enjoy tinned fish, caviar-topped hot dogs, and clam dip.

Closings: Littleburg is leaving Union Square. The Mediterranean-vegan walk-up stand (5 Sanborn Court) — which started as a humble pop-up in 2017 — will close when their lease expires in mid-May, according to a social media post from owner Graham Boswell (Oleana, Taco Party).

“When we moved to our current location in Spring 2021, it was never meant to be a permanent solution. At the time, my vision was to renovate the garage space and turn it into a small restaurant dining room. To test the concept, we would set up shop as a take-out counter. A year went by, and I finally learned that the construction costs of the garage renovation were prohibitively expensive.

By then my dreams had gotten a little bigger, and it made more sense to look for a larger restaurant space. For the last 10 months or so, I’ve been working with brokers to find our next space. We found some good candidates, and even seriously negotiated the purchase of one very attractive space (do you know how much a good lawyer costs?). Sadly, we came up empty-handed,” he writes.

Order takeout until Sunday, May 7: seitan gyros, pan-fried potato dumplings, mushroom arancini, okra fries.

Foo(d): Pair your Foo Fighters and Lumineers with tasty food at Boston Calling, whose vendor lineup was just released. New this year: Blackbird Doughnuts, The Broadway, Che! Empanada, Dumpling Daughter, El Jefe Taqueria, Flour Bakery, Fresh Boston, Naco Taco, and PieSons Pizza. See the full lineup — music and food — at www.bostoncalling.com. It runs from Friday, May 26 until Sunday, May 28.

Kara Baskin