What we can learn from spelling bee champ and basketball record-holder Zaila Avant-garde

Her winning word was “Murraya” (that’s a plant). She spoke the letters and realized she’d won. Then she spun in a circle and jumped up and down. It looked like pure joy. Cue the confetti.

"It's Not Bragging If It's True: How to Be Awesome at Life" by Zaila Avant-garde.

Avant-garde, now 16, is also a basketball player, and it’s not an activity she takes lightly. She’s already a Guinness World Record holder for the “most bounce juggles in one minute using four basketballs.” She also shares the Guinness title for “most basketballs dribbled simultaneously — one person” (six balls).

When Avant-garde gets into something, she tends to become very good at it.

Avant-garde came out with a book this week called “It’s Not Bragging If It’s True,” a guide to “how to be awesome at life.” A week before publication, she took an interview via Zoom about the memoir/manual and how she hopes it will help people do better, even if they’re not good at everything all the time.

Q. When you wrote this book, who was the reader you had in mind? Can grown-ups get something out of this book too?

A. Officially it was geared toward preteens and teenagers … but I definitely was leaving my options open for anybody to read it, because I want anybody to be able to read any book and take lessons. Even now I will actually sometimes — don’t tell anybody this [laughs] — read like little children’s books, because sometimes [they] get their messages across really clearly, as opposed to some pedantic grown-up thing where they have to use 20 words to say the exact same thing.

Q. You write about finding escape in media — that it’s a good way to take a break. Can you talk about how stopping to watch TV or to listen to Terry Gross (you write that you’re a fan) is an important part of being a successful person in the world?

A. You can’t do anything for 24 straight hours. It’s probably hard to do anything for six straight hours. For example, when I was studying for Scripps, I tried to remember, every 30 minutes or so, to take a screen break. I have slightly bad eyes, so I can’t just be staring at a computer screen. Also, [I’d try] to back up a little bit, look around, talk to a family member. Take a break for a second because it will help you do what you’re trying to do better.

Q. There’s a lesson in your book about boosting other people. Does complimenting other people and validating their talents add to your feelings of success?

A. It’s extremely important because as everybody goes through their day, even the most celebrity of all celebrities — like Michael Jordan — needs to hear, “Hey, you’re great.” Honestly, you’re constantly being told you’re not good enough. When I was studying for Scripps, I would participate in these online [competitions] and sometimes I’d get a fourth or a third place, and that might sound great, but it doesn’t feel great. My tutor reminded me that I was one of the best spellers out there, and that was really helpful for me — somebody just to remind me after I got knocked down.

Q. One of the most important lessons in the book is defining what success looks like to you. Success could look like having downtime. For me, like in the early days of COVID, it was learning how to make one meal — because I’m a bad cook. Can you speak to how people can define success in a healthier way?

A. I learned to really appreciate that in the early days of COVID — smaller successes. Before, I’d only be like, “Oh, I won a championship; that’s a success.” But in the early days of COVID, Scripps got canceled, and I was in a really bad place, especially since I probably had COVID. I was never diagnosed with it or anything, but I probably did have [it] since I had COVID brain, worst of all. I lost my sense of taste and I like to eat, so that’s a problem. Something I’ll always remember is the moment, when I was recovering, I ate breakfast. I actually tasted it. I thought that seemed like a really small thing, but that really rejuvenated me, and I was just so happy.

Q. Many of us — especially women, in my experience (not to generalize too much) — have trouble admitting we’re great. We can be bad at accepting compliments. How can we stop ourselves from apologizing for being great?

A. I honestly might not be the best person to ask this question. Because a lot of my unique personality traits can be explained by the fact that I was homeschooled. In my home, I was actively taught not to do that. My father was like very aware of that. He was raised by his mom and his sister. I would get a compliment at 4 or 5 years old, and an immediate stop was put to [my self-deprecating talk]. He would tell me, “We’re not doing that.” When people say you did a great job, I say “Yeah, I know, right?”

