How do I avoid a blowup with a relative who hates me?

A couple of years ago a not-so-distant family member sent me a long, vile e-mail accusing me of many wrongs. At that time, I acknowledged the e-mail, apologized for any hurt I caused, then decided for my own sanity to not communicate. I haven’t told anyone else, but now there will be a significant family gathering and this person is likely to attend and may attempt to confront me. I worry they may end up disrupting the gathering, and/or that others will notice the chilliness between us. How do I best deal with this impending situation and protect my emotional health without dragging in others?

It’s kind of you not to want to involve other family members in the conflict between you and “Cousin It.” You can’t control Cousin It’s behavior, though. If they decide to make a scene, they will, so don’t take full responsibility for smooth sailing and no one ever finding out about your falling-out.

What you can do is get clear in your mind that you do not want the conflict with Cousin It to derail the gathering, and come up with a statement about that: “We’ve had some differences, but I’d rather put that aside and put our energy into this [reunion, wedding, memorial] instead!” Then change the subject. It sounds like you don’t want people feeling obliged to take sides in this conflict — be upfront and explicit about that, too.

I doubt any chilliness between you will be noticed. Heck, sometimes you go to a party and don’t even get a chance to talk to people you like, you know? Meditate for 10 to 20 minutes before the event — nothing elaborate, just focus on your breath or a phrase or image and dismiss other thoughts when they come. This will calm your brain and make it easier to act, rather than react. It would also be great to talk to a close friend in advance, and check in with them during the gathering as necessary for coaching and support.

My married sister has been invited solo — no plus-one — to a wedding, so she’s not going. Several other women from this social group got solo invites, and they’re fine with it. I support my sister. To my mind, inviting only one half of a married couple to a huge destination wedding seems like a slap in the face to the uninvited half. Your thoughts?

Anonymous / Boston

I agree! Weddings are a celebration of partnership — it’s pretty egregious not to invite people’s spouses. That said, if a whole lot of spouses were also not invited (weird!), the slap has been distributed across many faces. Your brother-in-law wasn’t singled out for the insult. I also support your sister in forgoing the wedding and would support her as well in trying to get hot goss about the event from her friends who are attending, because this is giving me White Lotus vibes.

Miss Conduct is Robin Abrahams, a writer with a PhD in psychology.