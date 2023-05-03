I’m in love with my best friend’s boyfriend

A little over a year ago, my best friend started dating him. As of a few months ago, I’ve realized that I’m in love with him, and I really think he still has feelings for me. I told my best friend I have romantic feelings for him, and she said it was fine — but I know it’s not. After my confession, I decided to tell her the feelings aren’t serious.

Q. I’m 23 and in love with my best friend’s boyfriend. A few years ago, he was very much in love with me, but I brushed it off. He and I were close friends then, so I tried to keep it that way.

I haven’t told him any of this yet, and I don’t plan to. They’re both each other’s first partners, but even if it’s new love I have no business in it whatsoever. I’m just so nervous and happy whenever I see him, and I’m having mixed feelings because he hugged me recently after a very emotional night. Yes, I know, it’s just a hug, but it really means something because we always used to hug when we were closer friends. He used to jokingly count the amount of times I’ve hugged him, and I brought that up yesterday. I asked him if he remembered, and he looked deep into my eyes and he said, “Yeah, I do,” with a smile. This is driving me nuts!

I love my best friend and I would never want to hurt her. I already feel so guilty and I value any opinion.

– Confession

A. My advice is to get over him. Brilliant idea, I know.

Some tips for doing this:

1. Look for other crushes. They’re out there! Seek cute people who are in a better position to accept your attention.

2. Remember why you rejected this idea the first time around. There were reasons you weren’t into this friend. Try to recall what made it easy to walk away.

3. Think about your actual best friend. Imagine how hurt she’d be if anything happened here. It would alter the friendship forever.

4. Spend less time with him. Maybe this is a difficult thing to pull off, but he’s no longer your close friend — he’s an unrequited crush — so treat this like a breakup. Spend time with your best friend without him. If you see them, make it a group thing. You don’t need moments for long hugs.

5. You said this is their first big experience with partnership. Maybe this is the first time you’ve wanted a relationship you can’t have. Not all big feelings mean you’re entitled to pursue what you desire. Embrace this as a necessary lesson.

6. This one’s a fun bonus: Read romance novels. Really. If you want recommendations, I’ll e-mail some privately. These books might help you realize that a crush on the wrong person can be the way a story starts, but it’ll end somewhere much more interesting. Train your brain to see all possibilities.– Meredith

READERS RESPOND

You are a victim of human nature — you did not want him until your bestie found him good enough to date. If you give in to your impulse to grab him away from her, you will discover why you didn’t want him in the first place. HEYITHINK

Odds are, he’d drop his girlfriend for you. But when you’re young, most, if not all, relationships don’t end in marriage. So what’s more important to you: your BFF, or a likely non-marriage relationship with this guy? GDCATCH