Student facing charges after bringing BB gun to Brookline High School, police say

A Brookline High School student is facing charges after carrying a BB gun on campus and fleeing on foot from police officers Wednesday, officials said.
Brookline police responded to a report of a “disturbance involving a student,” authorities said. The student was approached by security before fleeing, according to a statement from Brookline police.
They were later stopped “a few blocks away” by officers, the statement said.
“The student was in possession of a backpack, which contained a BB Gun,” police said.
There were no injuries, and the school was not placed on lockdown, authorities said.
The student will be charged with carrying a weapon on school grounds and threats, police said. They are expected to be arraigned Thursday in Dedham Juvenile Court.
“This swift action and coordination allowed for the situation to be quickly isolated and contained without the need to disturb the school day,” Head of School Anthony Meyer wrote in a letter obtained by the Globe. “Most importantly, we can confirm that all involved parties are safe at this time as is our school campus.”
