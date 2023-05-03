CCRI gets an interim president tonight

The council is widely expected to select Rosemary Costigan, CCRI’s current vice president for academic affairs, during its 5:30 p.m. meeting at the Rhode Island Nursing Education Center.

It has been nearly seven weeks since Meghan L. Hughes, president of the Community College of Rhode Island, announced that she was stepping down effective Aug. 31, and now the Council on Postsecondary Education is expected to name an interim president.

Rosemary Costigan, vice president for academic affairs for the Community College of Rhode Island, is expected to be named interim president.

Costigan graduated from CCRI’s nursing program when the school was still called Rhode Island Junior College and had a distinguished career at Memorial Hospital. She later taught at CCRI and chaired the nursing department before Hughes brought her on as vice president for academic affairs.

It’s unclear if Costigan will apply to be CCRI’s full-time president. The council is expected to begin its search process later this year.

Hughes will be difficult to replace, but she is leaving CCRI in a good place. The college plans to tell the council tonight that it saw small increases in enrollment during the 2023 spring semester compared to last year, and enrollment of students in the Rhode Island Promise program (free tuition) is up 7 percent.

