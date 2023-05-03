Daughter of Representative Katherine Clark sentenced to probation for assault on Boston police officer

Riley Dowell already has written the letter of apology to Officer Daniel Roca, who sustained a bloody nose when police responded to an anti-police protest on Jan. 21 at the Parkman Bandstand and caught Dowell spray-painting the monument, according to the Suffolk district attorney’s office.

The daughter of US Representative Katherine Clark will see her assault and vandalism case dismissed after she writes a letter of apology to the Boston police officer she is accused of hitting in the face during a protest on Boston Common earlier this year, and meets other conditions set by a Boston Municipal Court judge on Wednesday.

Dowell now has one year to complete 30 hours of community service and re-pay the city for cleaning up her graffiti, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

At the protest, someone who was later identified as Dowell, 23, was seen spray-painting the monument with the words “NO COP CITY” and “ACAB,” an anti-police slogan, police said at the time in a statement.

Judge Steven Key also order Dowell to continue individual therapy, to complete a community-based program, and to stay away from Boston Common, the district attorney’s office said.

Two days after her arrest, Dowell pleaded not guilty to assault and battery on a police officer and vandalizing a historic marker or monument.

“The case will be dismissed upon successful completion of all conditions within the one year period,” prosecutors said.

Clark, the House Democratic Whip, publicly acknowledged her daughter’s arrest in a statement issued in January.

“I love Riley, and this is a very difficult time in the cycle of joy and pain in parenting,” Clark’s statement said. “This will be evaluated by the legal system, and I am confident in that process.”

















Tonya Alanez can be reached at tonya.alanez@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @talanez.