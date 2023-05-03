Don’t let R.I. lawmakers punt on police reform again

Given all that’s happened nationally with law enforcement in recent years, you’d think the General Assembly might want to be forward-thinking and make a few changes to the law, like allowing a chief to suspend a troubled officer for more than two days or changing the makeup of the three-member panel that hears LEOBOR cases.

That’s the law that, at best, stacks the deck against police chiefs attempting to impose even slightly more than a slap on the wrist against officers accused of wrongdoing, and at worst, allows cops who have no business wearing the uniform to endanger the public.

For three years now, we’ve been hearing some version of the same nonsense from Rhode Island lawmakers: “This is the year” that the state will finally reform the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights (LEOBOR).

You’d be wrong.

First, we got a Senate study commission that made credible recommendations, but pushed off any potential changes until the next General Assembly session. Then there was the year that potential legislation fell apart because there was a petty beef between lawmakers over who would get credit for the reforms. Then there was an election year, and God forbid that anyone do anything substantive before they face the voters.

Flash forward to 2023, and it looked like we were finally in business. Even newly appointed Deputy Speaker Ray Hull, a veteran Providence police officer who also happens to be my state representative, predicted that a reform bill would pass. He’s the lead sponsor on a bill outlining several potential changes.

Then last week happened.

Providence Police Officer Jeann Lugo, who flirted with running for both lieutenant governor and state Senate in Warwick last year, was suspended for two weeks because of an incident last summer where he struck a woman twice while trying to break up a melee at an abortion rights rally. Even though he was off duty at the time, Lugo sprang into action after he saw another man, an anti-abortion activist, get sucker-punched.

In an only-in-Rhode Island moment, the woman Lugo punched was Jennifer Rourke, an activist who happened to be the Democratic candidate for the same state Senate seat he was seeking as a Republican. Both Rourke and Lugo testified that they didn’t know each other until after the incident occurred.

Lugo was charged criminally with assaulting Rourke, but he was acquitted at trial in November. The city still tried to fire him, which triggered a LEOBOR hearing. A three-member panel, which included two members of the Providence Police Department, dinged Lugo on two out of seven administrative charges filed by the city, but nothing that would justify firing him. Instead, he was suspended for 10 days unpaid.

Immediately, activists who had already been calling for the repeal of LEOBOR were emboldened. In their view, there was no way Lugo could be trusted to protect and serve anymore. Forget what a judge or a LEOBOR panel had to say.

At the same time, there were a lot of police officers out there who felt Lugo got a raw deal. Yes, he hit Rourke, but the video evidence reviewed separately by both a judge and the LEOBOR panel showed that Rourke appeared to grab him while he was trying to protect someone who had just been one-punched to the ground.

It’s messy cases like typically prompt state lawmakers to punt on taking any action at all.

But Rhode Islanders shouldn’t let that happen again. It’s time to pressure lawmakers to do something.

The General Assembly isn’t going to repeal LEOBOR this year, something even Harrison Tuttle from the Black Lives Matter Rhode Island PAC acknowledges. His organization plans to keep pushing for a repeal down the line. He pointed out that Maryland made reforms to a similar law, but then outright repealed it in 2021.

Bristol Police Chief Colonel Kevin Lynch, who heads up the Rhode Island Police Chiefs Association, has a few good ideas. He and Tuttle appeared together on the Dan Yorke State of Mind TV show last week and had a refreshing discussion over potential changes to the law.

They actually have areas where they agree, although Tuttle contends that Hull’s bill in the House doesn’t quite go far enough.

Lynch doesn’t care so much about the number of days an officer can be suspended before triggering a LEOBOR hearing (currently two days), but he does think the hearing panel should include five members, including three police officers who have no connection to the defendant, a retired judge or administrative hearing officer, and an attorney from the public defender’s office.

Lynch thinks that all panel members should be required to take a class at Roger Williams University to better understand their role. He also thinks police chiefs should be allowed to discuss these cases publicly rather than having to wait for a LEOBOR hearing to be completed.

As for repeal, Lynch and veteran attorney Vincent Ragosta Jr., who represented the city in the case against Lugo, say they’d prefer to start with reforms. They say wrongful termination lawsuits can end up being more expensive than LEOBOR hearings. In Lugo’s case, it’s likely that he would have been successful making that argument in court.

For his part, Tuttle says he won’t quit pushing for repeal – “It may not happen until I’m 35, but we are confident that repeal will prevail,” the 24-year-old told me – but he’s not willing to let the perfect be the enemy of the good this year.

And the legislature shouldn’t let one messy case interfere with sensible reforms, either.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.