Everett man indicted on alleged sex trafficking charges

“The allegations against Mr. Jones are incredibly serious and disturbing. As alleged, he specifically targeted victims suffering with substance use disorder, intensified their drug dependency to gain control, violently forced them to engage in sex acts for his own profit and, in some instances, used sexual violence to ensure their compliance,” said United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins in the release.

Trevor Jones, 45, is facing four counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, according to the release.

An Everett man was indicted Tuesday by a federal grand jury for allegedly sex trafficking four female victims who suffered from substance abuse, according to a news release from the US Attorney’s office for Massachusetts.

Advertisement

According to the charging documents, Jones allegedly ran a sex trafficking operation targeting victims who had substance abuse disorders, and would allegedly provide victims with substances to control them, the release said.

Jones also allegedly confiscated the victim’s identification and other personal items, and required victims to earn a daily quota and provide him with the proceeds, according to the release. He also allegedly enforced his will on the victims through acts of violence, threats, and withholding substances.

Jones was arrested on related charges on March 23. He has remained in custody since, according to the release.

“The conduct we allege in this case is horrific. Trevor Jones is accused of preying on, drugging, and sexually victimizing women for his own financial gain. No human being should ever be lured into servitude, exploited, and forced to live their lives in fear where escape seems all but impossible, but that’s exactly what we believe happened here,” said Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Division in the release.

Jones will appear in Boston federal court at a later date, prosecutors said.

Advertisement

Grace Gilson can be reached at grace.gilson@globe.com.