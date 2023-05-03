N.H. man accused in Harvard bomb threat, extortion scheme due in federal court

In one of six telephone calls he allegedly made to Harvard University police on April 13, Giordani used a mechanical device to disguise his voice while warning that students would be killed if administrators did not meet his demands or try to discover where all three of the bombs were located, according to an affidavit filed in court.

William A. Giordani is scheduled to appear in US District Court in Boston Wednesday to face charges of making extortionate threats and conspiracy. He was arrested by FBI agentsin Nashua, N.H., Tuesday, according to court records.

Harvard University was the target of an alleged extortion scheme by a New Hampshire man who claimed he was ready to detonate three remotely controlled bombs on the Cambridge campus unless he received a bitcoin payment within 96 minutes, according to federal records.

Authorities say security video at a Home Depot store captured suspect William Giordani purchasing equipment used in the incident. FBI

“This is not a joke, a prank, or a drill. There are real lives at stake today. Earlier today our team planted three remotely detonated improvised explosive devices in populated areas across the Harvard campus,’' the caller said, according to the affidavit. The devices allegedly contained metal shrapnel and if detonated, dozens of students would be killed or wounded, the caller said, according to the affidavit.

Giordani allegedly did more than make a telephone call, according to the affidavit. University surveillance footage allegedly showed him on campus carrying a red and black Husky tool bag that he then placed near a bench on Science Center Plaza between two food trucks on April 13, the first 80 degree day of the year, the affidavit said.

Surveillance footage showed what authorities say is William Giordani bringing a bag to the Science Center Plaza at Harvard in Cambridge. FBI

The person making the telephone calls notified police of the bag on the Science Center Plaza to offer proof that their threat was real. The plaza and surrounding buildings were evacuated around 3:40 p.m., the Cambridge Police bomb squad responded, “and executed controlled destruction using a robotic device,” police wrote.

Inside the tool bag, police found a “locking safe (similar to what would be found in a hotel room), a package of wire and a quantity of fireworks inside the safe, and a small rectangular box with wires attached to it,’' police wrote.

The caller demanded payment in bitcoin within 96 minutes after directing police to Science Center plaza, although the dollar amount requested was not specified in the affidavit.

Giordani allegedly tried to hide his role in the extortion scheme by pretending to be a Vietnamese parent of a Harvard student with limited English who placed an ad on Craiglist offering to pay $300 to anyone who would deliver a package to their child on campus.

Investigators allegedly linked Giordani to the incident through researching the telephone number used by the caller to Harvard police and a receipt from the Home Depot in South Bay that included the name of a fake Vietnamese parent.

