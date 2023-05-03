How Wakefield, N.H., nearly lost its library

“We need your help!” she wrote in an email to the Friends of Gafney Library, a group of volunteers who fundraise to support the library. Donovan, the library’s director, asked group members to contact the town leaders to ask them not to defund the library. Donovan believed the cuts that were coming would require shutting down the library “for at least a year.”

CONCORD, N.H. — When Beryl Donovan learned that funding for Wakefield’s Gafney Library was on the line, she sent out a rallying cry to the community to prevent the library from closing its doors.

Advertisement

“They came out in force when they heard that the library was in jeopardy of losing so much money they might not be able to open their doors,” said town administrator Dino Scala. Supporters of the library showed up “en masse” to a selectmen’s meeting in late March, and Scala said, it made a difference. The library is still facing big cuts — receiving 45 percent less than what it originally requested from Wakefield — but it will be able to remain open in the coming year even as hours, programs, and new purchases have all been cut.

Get N.H. Morning Report A weekday newsletter delivering the N.H. news you need to know right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

The library receives most of its funding from the town of Wakefield, but when residents voted down the town’s 2023 budget in March it put the library’s future at stake. Voters rejected the proposed $7.6 million budget, leaving the town with a default budget of just $6.8 million — or $800,000 less. Due to a $400,000 bond, the town needed to operate on just $6.4 million, according to Scala.

Outside agencies, like the library, were among the first and most obvious cuts local leaders considered, he said. Exactly how much the library’s budget would be cut by hadn’t been determined. Donovan worried it might receive no town funding at all.

Advertisement

“It was really upsetting,” said library-goer Patricia Urick. She owns a second home in New Hampshire, but can’t vote there because her permanent residency is in Massachusetts.

But after residents insisted on funding the library, the town settled on a compromise. The library, which had requested a budget of $202,775, would receive $111,000 in funding from Wakefield.

“Every entity in town had significant cuts, so we didn’t single out just cuts to the library,” said Kenneth Fifield, a Wakefield selectman. Other major cuts included eliminating town hall hours on Monday, suspending hiring for new positions, and eliminating overtime in some departments.

There was so much confusion in town about the cuts that Scala wrote an open letter to set the record straight on what was being nixed and why.

To make its new budget work, the Gafney Library has cut 6.5 hours from its schedule, which includes all of its weekend hours. The town funds another small library in Wakefield. An adult learning program that helped people earn their GEDs was cut entirely, to save $25,000 in spending. While Wakefield Library requested $15,175 in funding, it only received $9,000. That library is only open four and a half hours a week, according to its Facebook page.

“It’s a great library for those who want to do genealogy and research,” former Wakefield librarian Donna Jackson said in an email. “I would hate to see the budget for the library be cut back because they truly do so much for the community.”

Advertisement

Reducing library hours at Gafney Library was “the last thing we hoped to do,” said Dick Desroches, the president of the Gafney Library’s board of trustees. But it’s not the only thing the library is doing to cut costs. All new purchases have been suspended.

“We’ll have to live with what we have on the shelf at this point,” Desroches said.

The library also eliminated any other cost that is not a “must pay” like heating oil, electricity, and insurance, according to Desroches.

In addition to funding from Wakefield, the library typically raises between $20,000 and $25,000 in fundraising, and the neighboring town of Brookfield pitches in an additional $14,000 so its 750 or so residents can also use the library’s resources.

“The only reason we got cut from the town of Wakefield is the voters rejected the budget which is the first time that’s happened in living memory,” Desroches said.

The cuts come on the heels of a $1.5 million project to expand the library, which was recently completed. That project was paid for through fundraising efforts.

For library users, the situation is concerning.

Heather Wilcauskas is in her 80s and has been going to the Gafney Library from the time she was a child growing up in the area. She was involved in fundraising for the addition to transform the “little local library” into something “magnificent.” She had hoped that would allow the library to expand its services, rather than seeing them reduced.

Advertisement

“It just makes it harder to get to the library and my concern is I know how many children come to the library for after-school programs,” she said.

While no formal fundraising campaigns have been launched yet, Wilcauskas said she expects efforts to get underway once the dust settles.

The town’s budget failed in a 596 to 534 vote. It was article 33, the last item on the ballot, and it followed a contentious $4.9 million proposal to build a new recreation center, which failed. Scala said there was a record turnout of 34 percent of voters at the annual election, up from typical participation that ranges from 20 to 24 percent.

“People were worried about the economy and having their taxes go up,” he said.

There are other theories about why the budget failed.

Desroches said leaving the budget question for last might’ve fatigued voters who had to consider 32 other items sprawled across four dense pages first. “Lots of people got tired of reading,” Desroches said.

Scala agreed that it might not be the best idea to put the budget at the end of the ballot. Next time, he said, they’re going to put it as close to the top as possible.

Fifield said voters might’ve been expressing discontent over the proposed recreation center. “The mindset was possibly changed to say, ‘No we’re going to put a halt to this,’ what people were considering excessive spending,” he said.

One thing they all agree on: they are expecting the town’s budget to go back to normal next year.

Advertisement

Amanda Gokee can be reached at amanda.gokee@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amanda_gokee.