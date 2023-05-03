Karen Read, charged in death of Boston police officer, due in court Wednesday

Read has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, motor vehicle manslaughter while driving impaired, and leaving the scene of an accident causing personal injury and death. She remains free on $100,000 bail. A trial date hasn’t been set.

The hearing on evidentiary questions is slated for 2 p.m. before Judge Beverly J. Cannone, according to legal filings.

Karen A. Read , the Mansfield woman charged with murder for allegedly striking her boyfriend, Boston police officer John J. O’Keefe, with her SUV and leaving him for dead in a snowstorm in Canton last year, is scheduled to appear in Norfolk Superior Court on Wednesday for a pretrial hearing.

Advertisement

Around 6 a.m. on Jan. 29, 2022, Read discovered O’Keefe’s unconscious body in a snowbank amid whiteout conditions and freezing temperatures outside a Canton home. O’Keefe was later pronounced dead at Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton.

Shortly after midnight, Read had driven O’Keefe to the Canton home of another Boston police officer, Brian Albert, to attend an after-party, court records show.

The group had been out drinking earlier that night, prosecutors said in a court filing this week, and evidence including video footage showed that Read had consumed several drinks and likely had a blood alcohol level between 0.13 and 0.29, well above the 0.08 legal driving limit, when she dropped O’Keefe off.

According to prosecutors, Read made a three-point turn to reverse direction and rammed into O’Keefe in the road outside the house before driving back to O’Keefe’s home, where she often stayed.

Read’s lawyers have argued that evidence suggests O’Keefe was beaten to death inside the Fairview Road home during the after-party and that the assailants covered up the crime and framed Read, a claim prosecutors have dismissed as baseless.

On Wednesday, Cannone will hear oral arguments on defense motions seeking to examine Albert’s cell phone and to obtain records from Canton Animal Control about a dog Albert owned at the time of the after-party, according to legal filings.

Advertisement

At 2:27 a.m. on Jan. 29, roughly four hours before O’Keefe’s body was discovered, after-party guest Jennifer McCabe, Albert’s sister-in-law, searched on her phone: “Ho[w] long to die in cold,” according to a defense motion filed last month.

“There is simply no innocent explanation for McCabe’s search at that time,” Read’s defense team said in a recent statement. “This evidence unequivocally exonerates Karen because it establishes that individuals who were in the house at 34 Fairview that night were aware that John was dying in the snow before Karen even knew he was missing.”

In a response filing Monday, Assistant Norfolk District Attorney Adam C. Lally disputed that interpretation of events.

When Read, McCabe, and another woman discovered O’Keefe’s body around 6 a.m., Read “yelled at Ms. McCabe twice to Google, ‘How long do you have to be left outside to die from hypothermia?’, or something to that effect,” he wrote.

The 2:27 a.m. time stamp for that Google search is not accurate, Lally added. He said the search record was taken from a file known as a Write Ahead Log, which a separate database creates to “temporarily store” phone data before it’s “written into” the phone’s database.

Prosecutors said that Read had O’Keefe’s juvenile niece call McCabe at 4:53 a.m., about an hour before O’Keefe’s body was found. The niece gave the phone to Read who “sounded distraught” on the line, prosecutors said.

Advertisement

Read drove to McCabe’s house and told McCabe she last remembered seeing O’Keefe at the bar the night before.

“Ms. McCabe then informed the defendant that she observed the defendant and the victim leave the bar together,” Lally wrote. “Ms. McCabe also later informed the defendant she had seen them in Ms. Read’s vehicle in front of the home on Fairview.”

Read also told McCabe she and O’Keefe had “gotten into an argument” when she last saw him, Lally wrote.

When the two women and a third person later pulled up to the Fairview Road home, Read “immediately” said she could see his body by a cluster of trees near the residence, Lally wrote. The other two people could not.

O’Keefe’s body was found in the snow next to “a broken cocktail-style glass” and multiple drops of blood, Lally wrote.

A forensic specialist who examined Read’s SUV found “a dent with chipped paint in the trunk door, a broken tail light, and scratches on the bumper,” as well as “human hair” on the “rear passenger side quarter panel,” of the vehicle.

O’Keefe’s medical records also “belie” the defense’s assertion that O’Keefe was beaten by party guests and left for dead, Lally wrote.

In grand jury testimony, a medical examiner “described Mr. O’Keefe’s right arm injuries as scratches caused by a blunt object. The doctor noted that they appeared in a linear pattern,” Lally wrote. “The doctor detailed that she observed no signs of an altercation or fight from her examination of Mr. O’Keefe.”

Advertisement

Lally also cited voicemails and text messages between O’Keefe and Read on Jan. 28 and early Jan. 29, 2022. The messages revealed O’Keefe’s “desire to end their relationship” as well as Read’s description of their relationship as “toxic.”

“The troopers recovered several voicemails from the victim’s phone from the defendant; following the time period they were in front of the residence at 34 Fairview, in which the defendant screamed to the victim that she hated him,” Lally wrote.

Regarding the dog, a German Shepherd named Chloe, Read’s lawyers in February filed a motion seeking information from animal control officials about a canine Albert had owned, records show. A defense expert concluded some of O’Keefe’s injuries suggested “evidence of defensive wounds” on his upper arm and forearm “consistent with bite marks” from a dog, but Lally said that finding is at odds with what doctors and the state medical examiner determined.

Read’s lawyers have said the dog no longer lives at Albert’s house.

Lally wrote Monday that Read’s attorneys have asserted without evidence that Albert “rehomed the animal after a possibly fictitious report of a skin-piercing incident, to hide evidence of his involvement in the death of Mr. O’Keefe, and the wide ranging conspiracy surrounding its cover up.”

There is nothing in the defense motion that would “indicate that the animal was actually violent, let alone prone to such violence, that said violence even involved humans, nor that the animal had any interaction whatsoever with Mr. O’Keefe that evening,” Lally wrote.

Advertisement

In a separate filing Wednesday, a lawyer for Albert, Gregory Henning of Henning Strategies, said Chloe escaped from a fenced yard about four months after O’Keefe’s death and “went after” a neighbor’s pet. Henning said there are witnesses as well as animal control paperwork “documenting the ordeal.”

“When the Alberts asked the neighbor how they could reassure her, she expressed an ongoing concern for walking her dog,” Henning wrote. “After difficult family conversations, the Albert’s chose to re-home the dog but remained in touch with the new owner. They remain in touch to this day.”

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. This story will be updated when more information is released.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.