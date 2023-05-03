Lowell to pay $13 million to man wrongly convicted of arson

In 1982, Rosario responded to a Lowell fire that his attorney, Mark Reyes, said was later determined to be an accident. Several days later, however, Lowell police determined that the fire was an act of arson using what is now considered “junk science,” Reyes said. Rosario, whose first language is Spanish, said police took advantage of the language barrier to force a confession out of him, and he was convicted a year later at the age of 24.

“Thirty-five years, more than half of my life, I spent behind the wall of a Massachusetts state prison,” said Rosario, 65. “Today this chapter is ended and a new chapter begins.”

Victor Rosario raised his fist in victory Wednesday morning outside Boston’s federal court as he celebrated the $13 million settlement he will receive from the city of Lowell, which he won after spending more than 30 years wrongly convicted of arson.

Rosario was released from prison in 2014 after a Middlesex Superior Court Judge vacated his conviction. Judge Kathe M. Tuttman ruled that the questionable quality of arson evidence, paired with new evidence that Rosario experienced psychosis due to alcohol withdrawal when he was arrested, raised doubts about the legitimacy of his confession.

Reyes said his team was prepared to go to trial later this month, after Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan agreed to a new trial, when they got the news Tuesday evening that Lowell City Council had approved a $13 million settlement for Rosario. As part of the settlement, the police officers responsible for arresting and convicting Rosario will not face any consequences.

“There are no winners today. Victor has received some justice, but he hasn’t completely been made whole,” Reyes said. “No number is ever going to compensate him... but to Lowell’s credit, they did step up.”

Locke Bowman, another attorney who represented Rosario, added that the city’s decision to agree to the settlement “reflects an acknowledgement that what happened wasn’t right.”

Tearing up, Rosario urged city officials across the Commonwealth to “do your very best to not let what happened to me, in the future, be what happens to one more.”

In the past eight months alone, Reyes said his firm has won roughly $58 million in settlements and verdicts for wrongful convictions across Massachusetts, including in Lynn, Worcester, and Braintree. Reyes said the last settlement of this size in Massachusetts was the $16 million the city of Boston paid in 2021 to Sean Ellis, who was also wrongfully convicted.

