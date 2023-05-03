Maria Menounos says she’s been successfully treated for pancreatic cancer

Diagnosed in January with stage 2 pancreatic neuroendocrine tumor, a form of cancer, Menounos underwent a successful surgery on Feb. 16 to remove a 3.9-cm tumor, part of her pancreas, her spleen, a large fibroid, and 17 lymph nodes, the magazine reported.

“This whole year has been trauma, stress, crisis,” Menounos, 44, told the magazine.

Entertainment correspondent and Medford native Maria Menounos revealed her secret battle with pancreatic cancer and removal of a tumor while expecting a baby via surrogate in an interview with People magazine .

Given the early stage at which she caught it, Menounos was given a good prognosis. According to her doctors at UCLA, Menounous does not does not require chemotherapy or additional treatment, just annual scans for the next five years, according to People magazine.

Early detection is essential, the former Entertainment Tonight and Access Hollywood correspondent said.

“I need people to know there are places they can go to catch things early,” she said. “You can’t let fear get in the way. I had that moment where I thought I was a goner — but I’m okay because I caught this early enough.”

Early signs began about six months before her diagnosis when she began suffering from severe leg cramps. “I’d scream out loud, I was inconsolable,” Menounos said.

Menounos, currently hosting “Heal Squad” podcast, graduated from Emerson college in 2000, and was hired as a correspondent on Entertainment Tonight in 2002.

Menounos is no stranger to health scares. She publicly shared in 2017 that she had a golf ball-size benign brain tumor removed during a seven hour surgery.

Menounous and her husband Kevin Undergaro are expecting their first child, a girl, this summer via surrogate.

“I’m so grateful and so lucky,” Menounos said. “God granted me a miracle. I’m going to appreciate having her in my life so much more than I would have before this journey.”

Tonya Alanez can be reached at tonya.alanez@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @talanez.