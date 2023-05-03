Mass. tax revenues for April fell $2.2 billion below what state collected a year ago

Lawmakers and budget officials have long braced for a slowdown, but the extent of the drop for April — typically the state’s strongest month — caught some on Beacon Hill by surprise. Collections fell more than $1.6 billion short of what officials originally projected for the month, according to data released Wednesday, and quickly turned what was an overachieving revenue picture into a sour one.

After sometimes record-breaking budget surpluses, state tax revenue plummeted in April, falling nearly $2.2 billion below what the state collected in that month a year ago and leaving Massachusetts running, by one accounting, more than $700 million below projections for the year to date.

The state had closed March with $868 million more in revenue than it originally anticipated. The reversal in fortunes last month opens the possibility that the state may need to tap a roughly $1.7 billion escrow account it built using surplus money from a year ago to close any potential budget gap.

Officials in Healey’s budget office said, despite the drop, they don’t believe they’ll have to make any painful emergency cuts to balance spending this year. Matt Gorzkowicz, Healey’s budget secretary, said they’ve also already planned for more modest tax growth in the coming years.

“I think it’s going to bring us back to having budgets that are a little bit tighter,” he said. “I don’t think we’re going to enjoy surpluses and certainly some of the revenues that we’ve seen over the last couple of years.”

The sobering news lands at a key time in the state budget cycle. The Massachusetts House in recent weeks passed both a $56.2 billion budget plan for next year, and a tax relief bill that, ultimately, could cost the state $1.1 billion a year.

The state Senate is now expected in the coming weeks to craft its own spending and tax plans, raising questions whether the new revenue picture will give policymakers pause about pursuing a wide-ranging relief package that has been a hallmark of Governor Maura Healey’s early agenda.

The sudden drop in revenue appears driven by two main factors, state budget officials said: The state collected less in capital gains revenue than projected, and more people taxed as members of pass-through entities collected $1.4 billion in available credits than the state anticipated.

Other revenue buckets, including from sales and meals tax or collections from corporations, were relatively in line with projections, state officials said, leaving them confident that those and other indicators of a potential economic downturn are still holding steady.

Healey’s budget office cautioned that the current shortfall may not fall entirely on the state budget.

Excess capital gains revenues, for example, are required to flow into the state’s emergency savings account, known as the Rainy Day Fund. If capital gains collections — typically a volatile source to begin with — are ultimately a primary culprit for the decline in revenue this year, that could mean the Rainy Day Fund gets less, but the budget could still be in balance.

Gorzkowicz said the April revenue collections also don’t change the administration’s belief that the state can afford to pursue a potential $1 billion tax relief plan, noting that the likely reasons behind the revenue drop were “known exposures.”

”Our tax package and the reason why the governor filed it is still very much a relevant issue, which is affordability and competitiveness. We think that’s still important,” he said.

The situation, nevertheless, is a reversal from past years. The state ended last fiscal year with a nearly $5 billion surplus, and revenues were so strong, the state triggered a then-little-known 1980s-era law that was intended to limit state tax revenue growth to the growth of total wages and salaries.

It ultimately meant the state sent taxpayers their share of a $3 billion refund last fall, a development that played into lawmakers’ decision not to pursue a tax relief plan, elements of which had been a signature of then-governor Charlie Baker’s final-year agenda.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout.