Damage from heavy rains and snow on Mount Washington Auto Road expected to be repaired by next week

Stretches of the Mount Washington Auto Road in New Hampshire that were washed out Monday morning due to flash runoff caused by heavy rain and melting snow should be fully cleared out by next week, officials said Wednesday.
“Partnership on Mt. Washington at work!” the Mount Washington Observatory tweeted Wednesday at 12:18 p.m. “Thanks to the @MtWashCogRR [Mount Washington Cog Railway], @MWObs [Mount Washington Observatory] weather observers rode to the summit by train this morning for shift change.”
The tweet said “Mt. Washington Auto Road is repairing damage and expects to have the road ready for our shift change ops next week.”
The road was damaged around 1.6 miles below the summit, near the “6 mile Park,” a small pull off area for drivers, due to snow from the past week melting, as well as 3 inches of rain the summit received Monday, said Meghan Moody Schwartz, a spokesperson for the Mount Washington Auto Road, in a Monday interview.
“We typically allow the water that naturally comes from the top of the mountain to slide under the road,” Schwartz said. “But with the extreme amount of water, it did run over.”
Crews began working to repair the road Monday, and continued to work Tuesday through snowy conditions, Schwartz said.
