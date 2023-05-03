Damage from heavy rains and snow on Mount Washington Auto Road expected to be repaired by next week

Stretches of the Mount Washington Auto Road in New Hampshire that were washed out Monday morning due to flash runoff caused by heavy rain and melting snow should be fully cleared out by next week, officials said Wednesday.

“Partnership on Mt. Washington at work!” the Mount Washington Observatory tweeted Wednesday at 12:18 p.m. “Thanks to the @MtWashCogRR [Mount Washington Cog Railway], @MWObs [Mount Washington Observatory] weather observers rode to the summit by train this morning for shift change.”

The tweet said “Mt. Washington Auto Road is repairing damage and expects to have the road ready for our shift change ops next week.”