Tired of rain? A weather pattern change is coming to New England soon.

The satellite loop from Wednesday morning shows an upper-level low pressure area continuing to spin in the Northeastern quadrant of the United States. As this low spins around, little elements of energy combined with the daytime heating produce showers. At times the showers have been accompanied by thunder and even some small hail in parts of the area.

New England has escaped sliding into an early drought. It looks as though we have a couple of more days of cooler weather and showery conditions — but the end is in sight.

The highest risk for showers Wednesday will be this afternoon into the first part of the overnight. Not everybody will see a shower but all of us are at risk for one. Temperatures will be in the 50s.

An upper-level low spinning across the Northeast US will continue to bring a risk of showers through Thursday. COD Weather

The core of the upper-level cool air will move over New England Thursday. This continues the chance of showers, especially in the morning. Temperatures will be even cooler, barely reaching 50 degrees. If the sun does show, it will likely vanish again back behind clouds.

A cool day is on the way for Thursday with highs only near 50 degrees. NOAA

Friday is a mostly cloudy day. Rainfall is not likely, although, if you see a little light shower don’t be shocked. Since the jet stream will be flattening out, our temperatures will get back well into the 50s. We should see a little sun by the end of Friday, and some areas could reach 60 degrees.

Once we get to Saturday and Sunday, I’m expecting more sunshine. Temperatures will be in the 60s on Saturday for a very pleasant May Day.

If you’re not participating in “No Mow May,” where you leave early flowering plants in your lawn for the pollinators, Saturday will offer an opportunity to get your first or second mow completed.

Sunday turns even milder. Temperatures will reach the 70s, although, sea breeze in the afternoon could keep coastal locations from getting too warm.

On Saturday, highs will be back into the 60s with sunshine. WeatherBELL

Next week looks warmer and drier. Many days will be in the 70s over inland areas, with 60-degrees elsewhere. I don’t see an opportunity for any rainfall, allowing the strong May sunshine to continue to green-up the landscape.