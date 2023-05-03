New Hampshire State Police overtime budget is busted, again

State Police had already spent more than $1.4 million on overtime, as of mid-April, to maintain existing staffing levels, according to Safety Commissioner Robert L. Quinn’s written request for more money. He’s slated to go before the Executive Council today to seek approval to spend another $362,500 on overtime to finish out the fiscal year, which ends June 30.

Overtime costs for the New Hampshire State Police Traffic Bureau are on track to cost more than double the $750,000 that was budgeted for the current fiscal year, as troopers grapple with more vacancies and extended absences than expected.

In his request, Quinn explained that the Traffic Bureau has had to cover for 33 vacant positions that can’t be filled quickly.

“The average recruitment-to-hire time has been roughly three to four months, not including training prior to assuming any full-time shifts,” he wrote.

Department of Safety spokesperson Tyler Dumont said difficulty in recruiting troopers is the primary factor that’s been driving overtime budgeting challenges, which represent a yearslong trend.

In fiscal year 2021, when its original overtime budget was $790,000, the Traffic Bureau got a budget bump and spent $1.2 million on overtime, according to Quinn’s request. In fiscal year 2022, when the original overtime budget was $750,000, the bureau got another budget adjustment and spent $1.4 million.

With nearly two months to go before fiscal year 2023 ends, the bureau is well on its way to surpassing last year’s total overtime tab by hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Aside from standard vacancies this year, the bureau has also had 11 members out on military leave, 12 on FMLA leave due to injury or illness, and four on workers’ compensation leave due to injuries, Quinn wrote. That helps to explain why permanent personnel have been working so much overtime, he noted.

