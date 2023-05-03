‘Old Man of the Mountain Day’ is now a legal N.H. observance

“He called me up and he goes, ‘Ah, I think we can put it together,’” Sununu said, as he spoke Wednesday about the 20th anniversary of the landmark’s demise, with a folksy storyteller’s charm that drew laughs from the audience. “I said, ‘Pop, I dunno. You’re the engineer. I’m the geologist. I’m telling ya. I don’t know that you’re going to put a million pieces back together.’”

That includes Governor Chris Sununu, 48, who said the public was desperate to find a way to restore the iconic granite cliff ledges after they fell from the face of Cannon Mountain in Franconia. His father, former governor John Sununu, was absolutely devastated, he said.

CONCORD, N.H. — Many in New Hampshire remember exactly where they were when the Old Man of the Mountain collapsed on May 3, 2003.

Sununu told the story as part of a ceremony to sign a bill recognizing May 3 as “Old Man of the Mountain Day.” He signed the measure, which calls for an annual proclamation, while surrounded by the lawmakers who supported the bill and the members of the public who have worked to support the site’s maintenance and memory.

“People don’t realize that there was a lot of work that went into preserving him,” Sununu said, gesturing to guests who helped hold the landmark together as long as possible.

Community member Ron Ketchie recalled the time he spent on the Old Man of the Mountain prior to its collapse, while David and Deborah Nielsen worked on repair and upkeep.

“I fell in love with the Old Man because I actually fell asleep on him, and I stood on his forehead, looked 1,200 feet down, and took movies,” Ketchie said. “From then on I was hooked. I went to yard sales, flea markets, every place I could, and I collected every thing I could, especially post cards.”

Ketchie held up one of those post cards during Wednesday’s bill signing ceremony and said it was the basis for a glass etching he had made by a craftsman in Arizona. Ketchie unveiled the etching, which he donated to the state.

Sarah Stewart, commissioner of the Department of Natural & Cultural Resources, said officials are looking for a prominent spot to display the art at Franconia State Park.

A state representative who supported the bill drew condemnation in March for likening the Old Man’s collapse to the toppling of the Twin Towers in the 9/11 terrorist attacks. But the tone of Wednesday’s event stayed both lighthearted and sincere. Sununu laughed as he reminisced but also cited the Old Man as a symbol of the state’s resiliency.

The bill signing also included live music from Grammy-nominated songwriter Rick Lang and his friend and bassist, Evan Richert. They performed “Great Stone Face,” a new composition that draws inspiration from Nathaniel Hawthorne’s novel by the same name.