Photos of the month: April 2023

April showers brought a rainbow to Quincy Bay.Stan Grossfeld/Globe StaffMarc Fucarile leaned over to give a kiss to his wife, Niki, in Belton, Texas. His right leg was blown off high above his knee by the second bomb that exploded on April 15, 2013, during the terrorist attack at the Boston Marathon. John Tlumacki/Globe StaffBoston Red Sox right fielder Alex Verdugo (99) and teammates celebrated after his game winning walk-off single in the 10th inning against the Minnesota Twins on April 18.Barry Chin/Globe StaffBilly Hough, frontman for “Scream Along with Billy,” posed for a portrait with his keyboard and blonde stage wig at The Rockwell in Somerville. Hough performed his show "Lou Reed’s Berlin" at The Rockwell on April 30th. Erin Clark/Globe StaffBoston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark (35) was down and out as Florida Panthers left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) had a wide open net for the game winning goal in overtime during Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on April 26.Barry Chin/Globe StaffFormer Transit Police officer Dic Donohue stood in the doorway to his backyard in Reading. He was wounded in Watertown in 2013 during the shootout with the Boston Marathon bombers. His wife, Kim, ran the Marathon this year in his honor.John Tlumacki/Globe StaffThe Celtics Marcus Smart howled in delight after he slammed home the basketball for two uncontested points for final bucket of the third quarter during Game Four of their NBA first round playoff series against the Hawks.Jim Davis/Globe StaffTruro firefighter Christy Avila walked through the debris field in a yard after a massive explosion left a large home on Hardings Way in rubble and scattered debris and belonging for hundreds of yards in every direction on April 21. John Tlumacki/Globe StaffJohnna Coggin of Boston tried unsuccessfully to pose her dog, Casco, in front of a bed of tulips in the Public Garden on April 23.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe StaffBoston Bruins center Trent Frederic was upended by Florida Panthers defenseman Radko Gudas during the second period in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on April 23.Barry Chin/Globe StaffAt Square One child care in Springfield, a 3-year-old got ready for nap time on April 24.Suzanne Kreiter/Globe StaffGovernor Maura Healey stood with 6-year-old Emanuela Njinyah after asking her if she could see herself inside the portrait hanging on the wall. Students were asked to submit an essay about a former governor whose portrait they believe should hang in the governor’s ceremonial office. The students who won: Julian Hynes, Ja’liyah Santiago, and Adniley Velez (left) wrote, “Our proposal is to break from tradition, to hang nothing but an empty frame to remind you that there will be large groups of people that remain underrepresented, voiceless and invisible. Look forward not back for your inspiration.” Jessica Rinaldi/Globe StaffA man shopped at the Brattle Book Shop in Downtown Crossing on April 28.Suzanne Kreiter/Globe StaffA woman wrapped herself in a blanket to keep warm as she walked along Wingaersheek Beach in Gloucester. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe StaffDenise Richard hugged her son Henry (left) as Henry’s sister, Jane (right), cried as she embraced an MR8 runner at the finish line of the Boston Marathon. Henry and Jane's brother, Martin, died in the 2013 Marathon bombing.John Tlumacki/Globe StaffA runner crossed the finish line of the Boston Marathon reflected in a puddle from a heavy rain shower.John Tlumacki/Globe StaffA group of golden retrievers started to disperse after posing for a photo en route to a meet up for a “Golden Strong” event on the Boston Common on April 16th to honor Spencer, the Marathon Golden, and his sister, Penny, and all golden families affected by canine cancer. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe StaffBrown University students Anna Lapre (left) and Kaylah Brown jumped rope with Connor Kraska (center) on Brown University’s campus. Kraska, a senior at Brown who has been jumping rope since he was a child, qualified to compete in the national championships.Erin Clark/Globe StaffA team flipped their canoe in the rapids at Six Mile Falls in the Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race in Bangor on April 15.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe StaffDavid Nave stood in the kitchen of his Dorchester home on April 6. In 2019, Nave, who is disabled, was hurled to the ground by Boston Police Captain John "Jack" Danileck without justification on a Dorchester street, according to Boston police. Nave still suffers chronic back pain and has endured surgeries since the incident. He has taken his case to federal court after he said the city stonewalled his efforts to obtain surveillance video. Erin Clark/Globe StaffCaroline Humphrey Clifford danced with her 18-month-old daughter, Charlotte, during Little Groove at the Public Green in the Seaport District of Boston on April 26. Josh Witt (left/standing) and Charley Tiernan, of Little Groove, lead the weekly music enrichment program. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff