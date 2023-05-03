Photos of the month: April 2023

Governor Maura Healey stood with 6-year-old Emanuela Njinyah after asking her if she could see herself inside the portrait hanging on the wall. Students were asked to submit an essay about a former governor whose portrait they believe should hang in the governor’s ceremonial office. The students who won: Julian Hynes, Ja’liyah Santiago, and Adniley Velez (left) wrote, “Our proposal is to break from tradition, to hang nothing but an empty frame to remind you that there will be large groups of people that remain underrepresented, voiceless and invisible. Look forward not back for your inspiration.”

Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff