Representative Pressley suggests Senator Feinstein ‘should resign’ if she’s unable to carry out the job

“Certainly, I wish [Senator Feinstein] — who is a trailblazer in her own right and has ably and faithfully served in the Senate for many decades — I wish her well in her health and her recovery,” Pressley said, according to GBH. “But I do think that if it’s impacting her ability to do the job, I would support a resignation.”

During an interview on GBH’s Boston Public Radio on Tuesday night, Pressley said Feinstein should resign? if it’s “impacting her ability to do the job.”

Massachusetts Representative Ayanna Pressley on Tuesday became the latest lawmaker to voice support publicly for Senator Dianne Feinstein to resign, joining other Democrats who have voiced concerns that the longtime California senator’s absence has stalled Democrats from advancing judicial nominations.

Feinstein, 89, a Democrat and member of the powerful Judiciary Committee, announced in early March that she was undergoing treatment for shingles and has remained absent from the Senate during her recovery.

In April, Feinstein said her intention is to return “as soon as possible,” but asked Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to replace her temporarily on the committee. Senate Republicans then blocked Democrats’ efforts to install Maryland Senator Ben Cardin as her replacement.

Pressley’s comments came on the same day as New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat, posted on the social media platform Bluesky that Feinstein “should resign,” a firmer position than she took in April when she told CNN the senator should “consider” stepping down.

“Her refusal to either retire or show up is causing great harm to the judiciary — precisely where [reproductive] rights are getting stripped,” Ocasio-Cortex wrote. “That failure means now in this precious window Dems can only pass GOP-approved nominees.”

Feinstein, the oldest member of the Senate, has faced questions in recent years about her cognitive health and memory but has defended her effectiveness.

Other members of Congress calling on Feinstein to resign include Democratic Representatives Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Ro Khanna of California, and Dean Phillips of Minnesota.

On Friday, Tlaib wrote on Twitter that Feinstein “must step down.”

“Because Sen. Feinstein was absent, Republicans are passing legislation through the Senate, undermining the right of our residents to breathe clean air,” she wrote. “And with a far-right judiciary targeting our human rights, we are unable to confirm judges.”

Khanna was among the first lawmakers to call publicly for Feinstein to resign. He wrote in an April 12 tweet that “it is obvious she can no longer fulfill her duties” and “not speaking out undermines our credibility as elected representatives of the people.”

That same day, Phillips joined Khanna in calling for Feinstein to step down, writing on Twitter that it’s “a dereliction of duty” for Feinstein to remain in the Senate.

But others — of both parties — have supported Feinstein’s wishes to remain in office.

Some Republicans, including Senator Susan Collins of Maine, accused Democrats of trying to force Feinstein to retire.

“I think she’s been an extraordinary senator. She’s a friend of mine,” Collins said last month ahead of Schumer’s attempt to replace Feinstein on the Judiciary Committee. “During the past two years, there has been a concerted campaign to force her off of the Judiciary Committee. And I think that’s wrong, and I won’t be a part of that.”

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, opposed a temporary replacement for Feinstein on the committee.

“The far left wants the full Senate to move a senator off a committee so they can ram through a small sliver of their nominees who are especially extreme or unqualified,” McConnell said.

When asked if Feinstein should resign last month, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin, an Illinois Democrat, said that he’s “not going to push her into any other decision.”

Jim Puzzanghera of the Globe Staff contributed to this report. Material from the Associated Press was used.

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.